DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has warned his party will not be 'brow beaten' into returning to Stormont powersharing

“The great and the good can lecture us all they want for a cheap round of applause but it won’t change the political reality,” he tweeted.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read

“The political institutions only work when there is cross community consensus. Berating unionists won’t solve the problem. They didn’t do it to Sinn Fein and we will not be treated differently or brow beaten into submission.

“The Government need to work with us to address concerns and get the outstanding issues resolved. We stand ready to get the job done and see Stormont restored. But it has to have a solid foundation.”

Sir Jeffrey’s tweet came on the same afternoon party colleague Emma Little-Pengelly faced a tough time from rival politicians and from the audience at a debate in Queen’s University Belfast. You can read the story by clicking on the link below.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and Emma Little-Pengelly MLA. Sir Jeffrey has warned his party will not be 'brow beaten' into returning to Stormont powersharingSir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and Emma Little-Pengelly MLA. Sir Jeffrey has warned his party will not be 'brow beaten' into returning to Stormont powersharing
