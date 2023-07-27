Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in the Pride parade in the city tomorrow.

The PSNI recently reversed a decision it made in 2017 which allowed officers to take part in uniform, citing obligations to impartiality.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill yesterday called on the service to revert to its previous position.

Uniformed PSNI officers in the Belfast Pride parade in 2018. This year the PSNI has banned uniformed officers from taking part. Picture By: Arthur Allison.

However, Sir Jeffrey said the PSNI had made the right decision as officers must display impartiality.

Sir Jeffrey said: “Of course people are entitled to take part in the Pride parade, but let's not forget, Pride is a protest movement and as such the PSNI is required to be impartial.

“I would not expect the PSNI in uniform to take part in Orange parades or any other kind of parade where there is either a political or other agenda. The PSNI must be above that and I think this is the right decision.”

The PSNI announced its decision two weeks ago, citing its “statutory obligations to act with fairness, integrity and impartiality”. The news prompted significant opposition.

Alliance Party Policing Board member Nuala McAllister reacted by describing the PSNI decision as a “backwards step”.

She said: “I have seen first hand the praise PSNI officers have received while participating in the Belfast Pride parade.

“It also sends out an important message of support for those in the LGBTQ+ sector, to see officers parading in their uniform, especially when members of that community are under more attacks than in many years.”

