In his weekly email to party members, the DUP leader said that the green lane outlined in the Windsor Framework was “not acceptable or practical”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has told party members that he's not fixated by timeframes amid speculation that a deal is imminent. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The internal correspondence from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "Traders moving goods from one part of the United Kingdom to another should not have onerous and costly checks. These goods are ultimately staying in Northern Ireland and pose no risk to the EU single market. The Green Lane as outlined within the Windsor Framework, was not acceptable or practical”.

The so-called green lane was intended to create smoother access for goods from Great Britain entering and staying in Northern Ireland.

“The default route for goods moving from GB to NI should be through the UK’s own Internal Market system. And within that system, goods should move smoothly. It is simply not right that within the UK, businesses and traders who pose no threat of criminality or smuggling, or disease should have their goods subject to inspections", Sir Jeffrey said.

Last week the DUP leader sought movement on “customs processes” from the government. The EU said it had no comment on whether customs processes could be eased under the Windsor Framework, after clearly ruling out any fundamental renegotiation.

TUV leader Jim Allister has told the News Letter that Northern Ireland is part of the EU’s customs territory – and for as long as that is the case – there will be “unfettered trade from the EU, including the Republic of Ireland, but trade from Great Britain is fettered by EU customs rules, requiring declarations, checks and in some cases tariffs”.

Mr Allister added that the “diversion of trade that is resulting in is, of course, all part of the evil genius of the Protocol in building the stepping stone of an economic all-Ireland”.

In his email to DUP members, Sir Jeffrey also reiterated his position that any future Executive needs to command the support of both communities. He said: “We want to get an outcome that Unionists as well as Nationalists can support. By so doing, we will have a solid basis for Northern Ireland to move forward”.

As well as re-stating the party’s pledge to ‘restore and future proof’ Northern Ireland’s Article Six rights under the Act of Union, he said the party’s objective was to seek “further measures that will strengthen Northern Ireland’s place within the Union”.

He added: "It is because of our preparedness to swim against the tide that people vote for us. They know we will stand strong when it matters”.

The DUP leader also hit out at those who said the NI protocol should be ‘rigorously implemented’ – and said that the EU would never have come back to the negotiating table if the party hadn’t pulled out of the Executive.

Sir Jeffrey suggested that he wouldn’t be rushed into making a decision on a Stormont return. “Whilst some are fixated with timelines, we are not calendar led. We are single-mindedly focused on our aims and objectives. We are determined to secure further progress.”

The Ulster Unionist Party told the News Letter: “DUP Internal communications are a matter for the DUP. We have been very clear on our position regarding the need for an immediate return of a functioning Executive. If the DUP feel there is no urgency in the need to address the growing pressures and isolation of not having devolved government, that is for them to explain.”

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald expressed concern about the letter, suggesting it indicated “foot-dragging” by the DUP.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster she said: “There is a timetable, there is an urgency about this. I hope and I am hopeful that the DUP will do the right thing and we will have now a speedy return of the institutions”. Ms McDonald added: “The idea that there’s memos circulating suggesting that there can be further foot dragging, I think is very concerning”.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is in Dublin today for the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference. Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan is expected to announce £60 million of joint UK- Irish Government funding for two new research centres focused on combatting climate change and enhancing food sustainability. The bi-annual event is being held at Dublin Castle. The conference promotes bilateral co-operation on matters of mutual interest between the British and Irish Governments, particularly in relation to Northern Ireland.