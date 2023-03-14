DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's reaction to Windsor Framework: Qualified welcome from TUV but UUP declines to comment
The DUP assessment that the Windsor Framework (WF) needs ‘further reworking’ has been rejected by all main parties but the TUV - with the UUP declining to offer any reaction.
TUV Newry and Armagh spokesperson Keith Ratcliffe welcomed the reaction - but with stiff criticism.“In so far as Sir Jeffrey’s statement belatedly acknowledges many of the glaring flaws in the Windsor Whitewash it is welcome," he said.
"Some may well have thought that he had forgotten about the DUP’s Seven Tests given that weeks have passed without him mentioning them."
However he said NI's place in the EU single market and customs union and subject to EU law cannot be addressed by the domestic legislation as the DUP suggests.
"Unionists need to be cautious that legislation which means very little in substance may be announced to great fanfare."
The News Letter invited reaction from the UUP just after 2:30pm today, however at 5:15pm the party said it would not be offering any comment this evening.
Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd responded that people want to see the Assembly working again to fix the problems in our health service and support workers and families struggling with the cost of living crisis," he said.
“Health staff can’t wait, patients can’t wait, families can’t wait, international business and investors won’t wait."
The stability and certainty of working institutions is needed to avail of "enormous opportunities" from the WF and President Biden visit, he added.
SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP said the deal should be approached "in good faith"
“Political leaders should approach the EU/UK deal in good faith, determined to restore Northern Ireland’s democratic institutions and deliver the government that people voted for last May," he said. "The politics of division and deadlock cannot keep holding us back."Alliance MP Stephen Farry accused the DUP of putting up new and unrealistic demands.
"The Windsor Framework provides a viable way forward for Northern Ireland to manage the challenges posed by Brexit," he said. "Clarification of what has been agreed is one thing, but the creation of new and unrealistic demands or seeking changes to what has been agreed is an entirely different matter."