TUV Newry and Armagh spokesperson Keith Ratcliffe welcomed the reaction - but with stiff criticism.“In so far as Sir Jeffrey’s statement belatedly acknowledges many of the glaring flaws in the Windsor Whitewash it is welcome," he said.

"Some may well have thought that he had forgotten about the DUP’s Seven Tests given that weeks have passed without him mentioning them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However he said NI's place in the EU single market and customs union and subject to EU law cannot be addressed by the domestic legislation as the DUP suggests.

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson has given an interim assessment of the Windsor Framework.

"Unionists need to be cautious that legislation which means very little in substance may be announced to great fanfare."

The News Letter invited reaction from the UUP just after 2:30pm today, however at 5:15pm the party said it would not be offering any comment this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd responded that people want to see the Assembly working again to fix the problems in our health service and support workers and families struggling with the cost of living crisis," he said.

“Health staff can’t wait, patients can’t wait, families can’t wait, international business and investors won’t wait."

The stability and certainty of working institutions is needed to avail of "enormous opportunities" from the WF and President Biden visit, he added.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP said the deal should be approached "in good faith"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Political leaders should approach the EU/UK deal in good faith, determined to restore Northern Ireland’s democratic institutions and deliver the government that people voted for last May," he said. "The politics of division and deadlock cannot keep holding us back."Alliance MP Stephen Farry accused the DUP of putting up new and unrealistic demands.