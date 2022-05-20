DUP leader tells Nancy Pelosi: ‘Protocol is undermining Belfast Agreement’

Mrs Pelosi had said the UK Government’s suggestion it could act unilaterally to change the post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland was deeply concerning.

Sir Jeffrey told the BBC: “Nancy Pelosi states that the reason she is concerned is because the Good Friday Agreement might be undermined, but the protocol is undermining the agreement. That is absolutely evident.

“The protocol has changed some of the key principles of the Belfast Agreement and it has made it impossible to have powersharing on the basis of consensus because not a single unionist MLA elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in the recent elections supports that protocol.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the US Congress could block a free-trade agreement with the UK

“If Nancy Pelosi wants to see the agreement protected then she needs to recognise that it is the protocol that is harming and undermining the agreement and that is why we need to deal with it.