In a statement, the PSNI said it had concluded its investigation.

During talks on returning to power-sharing at Stormont last month, Sir Jeffrey told MPs he had been threatened due to a "stirring up" of tensions and the DUP later said the matter had been reported to the PSNI.

At the time, a party spokesman said there was "no place for the threat of violence in democratic politics" and that "we trust those responsible will be held accountable for their actions".

Sir Jeffrey had referred to the threats during an impassioned speech in the House of Commons.

This morning after being asked to comment on the outcome of the investigation, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP said: “I thank the police for their investigative efforts. A decision was made not to press charges.

"Those who made the threats now know they are not beyond the reach of the law. They cannot threaten people in public life and stay anonymous from the police.

“I want to see more people in public life where issues are debated and discussed through democratic politics alone.

"We must stand against those who would seek to bully with violent threats.

“I wasn’t intimidated out of politics 30 years ago and I won’t be intimidated in 2024”, he added.

At the time the alleged threats were made last month the DUP were blocking Northern Ireland's devolved institutions in protest over Brexit trade rules.

The party had been in talks with the government, seeking changes to the arrangements for Northern Ireland under the Windsor Framework.

The following week, the DUP endorsed a deal to restore Stormont and the power-sharing institutions were later re-established.

When asked about the incident, a PSNI spokesman said: “Enquiries were made, no offences were detected and the investigation has now concluded.”

This morning TUV leader Jim Allister reflected on the PSNI’s decision.

He said: “Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s claim in the House of Commons that he had been threatened was couched to try and inflict maximum damage by association with those of us opposing his Protocol sell out.

"He directly linked the alleged threat to such opposition,” he added.