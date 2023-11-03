DUP man: Joe Brolly 'has gone beyond the pale' with his comparison of Israel with racist extermination by the Nazis

An online post by GAA grandee Joe Brolly featuring a swastika inside a Jewish Star of David has been described as "wrong, deeply offensive, and highly irresponsible” by a DUP peer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lord Weir told the News Letter the cartoon was “fairly disgusting and disgraceful” and that “I think in many ways it belittles the Holocaust”.

Mr Brolly – who laments both the killing of Palestinians by Israelis, and vice-versa – has defended his online post, saying the cartoon he tweeted out shows real parallels between Nazi actions and Israel’s conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Weir said: “There is an argument that once someone makes a spurious comparison with the Nazis or the Holocaust or Hitler, whoever introduced that into the argument has lost the argument.

Joe Brolly and Peter Weir

"It's deeply, deeply offensive to make anything by way of comparison with the greatest evils perpetrated in human history. To suggest there are parallels with this is just really beyond the pale."

Mr Brolly said: “There are striking parallels with the Nazi’s destruction of the Jewish people in the Warsaw ghetto. A powerful military destroying a defenceless population.

"A population that in spite of everything had their own hospitals and orchestras and schools. The only difference now is that there are cameras and mobile phones.

"It is monstrous, whatever label you put on it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fuller account of Mr Brolly’s comments, and his rationale for them, can be found here: