DUP man says that MLAs who 'appeased' narrative of sectarian PSNI 'should be ashamed and apologise'

​A DUP MLA has said that those who went along with a false narrative of sectarianism within the PSNI should be “ashamed”.

​Trevor Clarke said that “many” of his fellow assembly members owed apologies over the issue (he did not specify who).

He was speaking in Stormont about the case of ‘Sean’, the anonymous former member of the PSNI’s Tactical Support Group (TSG) who recanted his claims of anti-Catholic bias within the unit at the weekend, 11 weeks after making them.

Mr Clarke also said that the PSNI leadership should have spoken up more clearly in defence of their maligned officers.

Members of the PSNI's Tactical Support Group (TSG) pictured at Divis Tower in west Belfast earlier this month; DUP MLA Trevor Clarke has said that those who perpetuated the now-debunked idea of sectarianism within the unit should be 'ashamed'

“For weeks, many people have pushed the narrative of sectarianism within the PSNI,” said the Policing Board member.

“The closure would not have come had it not been for the efforts of retired police officer Jon Burrows and the News Letter, which continued to campaign to try to clear the besmirching of the PSNI and the officers, Catholic and Protestant, who continue to serve on a daily basis without fear or favour.

“It is disappointing that some decided to continue to back one individual when, as I said, others from Catholic and Protestant backgrounds in the TSG, current and retired, came out to condemn those words and said that they were a falsehood.

“If it had not been for Jon Burrows's continued pushing, the allegations of a sectarian police force would have stayed on the record.

“I am glad that, eventually, ‘Sean’ withdrew the comments and cleared the names of his former colleagues and, indeed, those who continue to serve.

“Many in the chamber should apologise for continuing to appease that narrative and keeping it in the public domain. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Mr Clarke added that “more could have been said to stand up for the officers” by the top ranks of the PSNI.

In a written confession carried in the weekend edition of the News Letter, Sean (who is 45 and medically retired) had admitted to making up examples of anti-Catholic bigotry in the force.

He said he had been unwell and was vulnerable, and asked for forgiveness for having invented the claims.

Afterwards, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “I was aware that Sean may provide a retraction but have deliberately waited for him to take this step before commenting.

“I have said publicly and very clearly to the Policing Board and reiterate again now, there was no sectarianism in this case.

“I am grateful to Sean for setting the record straight, and for the dignity and professionalism displayed by his serving and retired colleagues during this challenging time. They are a credit to policing.

“After my meeting with Sean I described him as a decent man and his statement of retraction is nothing short of what I expected ... He was clearly vulnerable and this was evident to me when I met him.”