DUP member dramatically resigns from party after Edwin Poots ratified as leader

Paul Bell, a DUP member in Fermanagh South Tyrone, dramatically resigned

He hit out at those who ousted the First Minister, and warned the party stands to lose thousands of votes at the next election.

He said: “The problem was with those number of MLAs and MPs that decided to go behind our back, to sign letters of confidence, not even give her the chance to see the letter.

“That is where the problem is. It’s not the process of electing a new leader. It’s the fact that we’ve got 28 elected members in the Assembly and Westminster who would actually create a coup and publicly assassinate our leader.

“This is going to be a real problem for the DUP. The votes that are going to be shed by the DUP is not in their hundreds, it’s in their thousands. It’s in their tens of thousands.