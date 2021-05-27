DUP member dramatically resigns from party after Edwin Poots ratified as leader
Paul Bell, a DUP member from Arlene Foster’s Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency, dramatically resigned from the party on Thursday night after Edwin Poots’ ratification.
He hit out at those who ousted the First Minister, and warned the party stands to lose thousands of votes at the next election.
He said: “The problem was with those number of MLAs and MPs that decided to go behind our back, to sign letters of confidence, not even give her the chance to see the letter.
“That is where the problem is. It’s not the process of electing a new leader. It’s the fact that we’ve got 28 elected members in the Assembly and Westminster who would actually create a coup and publicly assassinate our leader.
“This is going to be a real problem for the DUP. The votes that are going to be shed by the DUP is not in their hundreds, it’s in their thousands. It’s in their tens of thousands.
“We cannot go round the doors, the people in Fermanagh and South Tyrone will vote for anyone but the DUP. That is because, not of an election, that is because of what took place before the election.”