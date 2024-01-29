DUP members briefing against leadership ahead of crunch meeting 'are the real traitors': Lord Hay

DUP peer Lord Hay

Former NI Assembly speaker Lord Hay said those responsible are “traitors” who are “damaging unionism generally”.

The DUP has been involved in protracted talks with the government, aimed at securing concessions on the post-Brexit trading arrangements that would address the party’s concerns around trade and sovereignty.​

Several DUP elected representatives have said publicly that the power-sharing arrangements at Stormont should not be restored while an Irish Sea trade border remains in place.

Last week the Daily Telegraph reported that the proposals put forward by government would mean UK ministers having to consider the impact on trade between GB and NI when making new laws. However this arrangement does not appear to be binding.

Lord Hay said: "It is wrong for any member of the party, irrespective of what position they might hold in the party, to go out and brief against the leadership.

"It is wrong, and I think what Edwin Poots said last week… these are the real traitors – because they are traitors, who go out and brief not only the press, but our opponents as well within the party.

"If you are a member of the party, be a member of the party, but don’t go out and brief against the leadership of that party.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Lord Hay added: "All it is doing is damaging unionism generally – nothing more and nothing less. These people who are doing it, do they really believe that they’re furthering unionism doing what they’re doing. It’s wrong.”

Asked what his message to the party members is ahead of Monday night’s meeting, Lord Hay said: “I think we should all wait and see what’s being said tonight, and I think we should just leave it at that.