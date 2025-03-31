DUP minister Gordon Lyons ‘more than happy’ to attend all-Ireland Fleadh when it comes to Belfast next year

Gordon Lyons said he would be 'more than happy' to attend the all-Ireland Fleadh when it comes to Belfast next year

DUP minister Gordon Lyons has said he would be “more than happy” to accept an invitation to attend the all-Ireland Fleadh when it comes to Belfast next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Communities Minister said he believed the event should represent all musical traditions across Northern Ireland, including the marching band tradition.

It was recently announced that the Fleadh, the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture, will take place in Belfast for the first time in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann has taken place across the Republic of Ireland every year since the inaugural event in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, in 1951.

It was held in Londonderry in 2013, the first time it had taken place in Northern Ireland.

Mr Lyons was asked at the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday what engagement he is planning with Belfast City Council and the Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, which organises the Fleadh.

Mr Lyons said: “I met with representatives from Belfast City Council and Comhaltas last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The delivery of this large-scale event requires commitment from many partnership organisations.”

He said the Arts Council of Northern Ireland is “willing to assist with advice and input” for the Belfast event and his meetings included discussions that “all traditions and all types of music” are represented at the Fleadh.

He said he wanted the event to be an opportunity to “showcase not just Belfast but Northern Ireland on that stage, and showcase what rich cultural and musical heritage we have”.

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan asked the minister if he believed the Fleadh would have a representation of the culture and music from across Northern Ireland.

Mr Lyons said: “Absolutely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The marching band tradition in Northern Ireland was mentioned and the richness and significance of that was highlighted.

“Belfast has already been able to attain Unesco City of Music status since 2021 and I think that is because of the very wide range of music and cultural tradition that we have.

“I think the marching bands are an important part of that.”

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said his party leader, Claire Hanna, had already invited Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to the Fleadh and asked the minister if he would attend.

Mr Lyons said: “If it is in terms of an invite I would be more than happy to take up that invitation and use it as an opportunity to highlight Belfast and Northern Ireland on the world stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 Fleadh in Wexford town involved more than 400 events, including 230 championships over eight days, attracting more than 650,000 people and delivering an economic value of about 70 million euro (£58.5 million).

Events in Belfast in August 2026 will range from large concerts and big name acts to street performances, pop-up gigs and community ceilis, while competitions in music, song and dance range from county and regional level to provincial and All-Ireland titles.