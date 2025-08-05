DUP minister Gordon Lyons says East Belfast drag queen event 'not appropriate for children'

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has criticised the use of a public library for a drag queen event for children. Photo: PressEye

Stormont’s communities minister says an event involving drag queens in East Belfast was “not appropriate for children” and has compromised the perception that public libraries are a “welcoming and inclusive space” for everyone.

Gordon Lyons was responding to questions about his department’s position on the event from Timothy Gaston MLA – after a protest outside a library at Holywood Arches on Friday.

The event was part of the Eastside Arts Festival and involved two men dressed in outlandish outfits which parody womanhood, reading story books to children. Similar events have caused controversy throughout the UK and United States – with critics arguing they promote LGBTQ+ ideology to children.

Drag performers traditionally appeared only in adult venues, but such events have been defended on the grounds of inclusion.

The DUP minister said: “This event was not appropriate for children. I understand that Libraries NI was not the organiser and that it was a venue booking made by Eastside Arts Festival.

“This event should not have taken place and it has compromised the perception of our public libraries as a welcoming and inclusive space for all as set out in the Libraries NI policy. I have directed my officials to liaise with Libraries NI to ensure that policy is faithfully implemented.”

TUV’s Timothy Gaston had written to the minister welcoming his opposition to a gender clinic backed by health minister Mike Nesbitt, saying “if it is wrong to fund radical gender ideology through health provision, then it is equally wrong to promote it through our public libraries”.

He called on the minister to “take steps to ensure that libraries are not used to promote controversial gender ideology to children”.

Footage posted on social media suggests a small number of protestors shouted at the drag queens as they left the building. They are heard saying that the event is not suitable for children.

One of the performers is seen remonstrating with the protestors, pointing out that they were reading a children’s book called ‘Dear Zoo’ at the event. He asked the protestors to meet and discuss the issue over a cup of tea, but one of the protestors rejected the offer.

Police say two people were escorted from the building “to further ensure that there would be no breach of the peace.