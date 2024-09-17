Preparatory clearing work began at the derelict Casement Park site earlier this year. Pic: PA Wire

​Communities minister Gordon Lyons has said those seeking to find blame for the fact Casement Park hasn’t been built need to look at “the actions of previous ministers”.

The west Belfast project has been beset by delays for over a decade, with recent Sinn Fein ministers unable to get the project over the line – and reluctant to ask the GAA to increase the funding it will provide amid spiralling costs.

Since the joint UK-Ireland Euro 2028 bid the party has attempted to put blame for delays onto the British government.

Minster Lyons told the BBC’s Nolan Show “So I know that there’s a desire out there to try and say that this was being deliberately held up. But ultimately if people are looking to understand why Casement Park hasn’t been built whenever Ravenhill and Windsor Park have been – I think they need to look back at the issues around planning in particular, the objections of residents and the actions of previous ministers”.

The project has been a commitment of the entire Executive in recent years – with the New Decade New Approach deal containing a promise to advance Casement Park.

But in the Fresh Start deal of 2016 the stadium wasn’t even mentioned – with SF focused on other infrastructure projects such as the A5, the Ulster Canal and the Narrow Water Bridge.