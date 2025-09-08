DUP minister introduces new sex-based schools policy - as controversial transgender guidance withdrawn by Education Authority

Education Minister Paul Givan has introduced a new policy for schools in light of a landmark court ruling on biological sex.

Schools will now be advised on transgender issues in line with a new policy which rejects gender ideology, as education officials announce they will follow new guidance based on biological sex.

The move comes after Stormont’s education minister has asked officials to scrap controversial transgender guidance for schools, in light of the Supreme Court ruling on the legal definition of sex.

After Paul Givan made his announcement in Monday’s News Letter, the Education Authority has now withdrawn the 2019 guidance in question from its website, and says schools will receive advice and support “in accordance with” Department of Education (DE) policy.

The DUP minister has issued a policy document advising schools on issues such as single-sex sports, changing rooms and toilets facilities.

It defines ‘boys’ and ‘girls’ as biological males and biological females respectively – and advises that neither pupils nor teachers should be compelled to use pronouns other than those which reflect biological sex.

The Education Authority’s transgender guidance was introduced during a period when Stormont ministers were not in place, after lobbying from transgender groups.

In his article for the News Letter, Mr Givan said that his department has tried to “ensure fairness, safety and respect for all children in schools” by affirming that “references to ‘boys’ and ‘girls’ are to be understood as biological males and females”.

“Pupils should use changing rooms and toilet facilities designated for their biological sex and that boys and girls should not share these spaces when in use. In competitive sports, mixed-sex participation is only permitted where governing bodies [explicitly allow it]”, Mr Givan said.

The EA 2019 guidance had said that “staff should give a transgender pupil access to toilets which match their gender identity”.

Mr Givan describes as “unfortunate” the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland bid to seek High Court clarity on how the Supreme Court ruling interacts with the Windsor Framework’s Article 2. He adds, pointedly: “I am not willing to delegate this crucial issue of decision making to an organisation which has been far from neutral on many sensitive issues”.

In a statement, the Department of Education said that its policy covers “pupils attending all grant-aided schools” in Northern Ireland following the UK Supreme Court Ruling on 16 April 2025 on the ‘For Women Scotland Ltd v The Scottish Ministers’.

The policy paper says that the Education Authority’s Guidance for Schools, EOTAS Centres and Youth Service on Supporting Transgender Young People’ “is withdrawn with immediate effect”. In its place, the department has issued four principles for schools to follow:

1. Definition. Where this policy statement refers to ‘boys’ and ‘girls’ it refers to biological males and biological females respectively.

2. Use of changing rooms and toilet facilities. Boys should not use changing rooms when such changing rooms are being used by girls; girls should not use changing rooms when such changing rooms are being

used by boys. Boys and girls should use separate toilet facilities where these are provided. Boys should not use toilet facilities that are dedicated to the use of girls; girls should not use toilet facilities that are dedicated to the use of boys.

3. Competitive Sport. Except where the Governing Bodies of a sport have made provision for competitive participation between boys and girls, boys should not participate in competitive sport against girls; girls should not participate in competitive sport against boys.

4. Use of Pronouns. Neither pupils nor teachers should be compelled to use pronouns other than those which reflect biological sex.