The comments were made by Gordon Lyons during the course of today’s Assembly recall – something being driven by the SDLP, SF and Alliance.

Unionists had already dismissed the recall in advance, saying it is a mere piece of political theatre.

It is the fifth time the Assembly has met since the May election, with the cost of living specifically being invoked to justify the previous four as well as today’s session.

Michelle O'Neill (with Gordon Lyons inset)

Formally, the Assembly is meant to choose a speaker before it can be properly resurrected, but in the meantime, for the sake of the debate today, UUP MLA Alan Chambers is serving as the interim speaker.

Without the support of the DUP, any proposal for a new speaker will inevitably fail.

Michelle O’Neill was the first main speaker, accusing the DUP of “abandoning our people to a Tory government” and of following a strategy “dictated by a handful of loyalist bloggers”.

She said the DUP “should be ashamed of yourselves”.

Gerry Carroll

Gordon Lyons of the DUP rose to respond, calling the day’s proceedings “a farce” – adding that some other MLAs had privately described the hearing as a “stunt”.

"We believe devolution needs a firm foundation to succeed,” he said – and for his party, that means dealing with the Protocol.

He went on to say that “this sitting does have a special benefit for Sinn Fein as it provides a useful distraction from the proceedings at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, where it has been alleged Sinn Fein used a criminal gang for ‘money and votes’”.

He added: “Many others will be surprised like me to hear there could be connections between Sinn Fein and criminals.

Temporary speaker, UUP man Alan Chambers, addressing the Assembly today, 7-12-22

"But of course this needs a proper investigation to ensure no gangland money is being used to influence politics here.”

This drew a smile from Michelle O’Neill opposite.

The courtroom proceedings in question are a murder trial against alleged gang boss Gerry Hutch.

During those proceedings last week, a secret recording was played of a conversation between Mr Hutch and an associate of his – former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall.

In it, Dowdall complained that Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald had not attended the funeral of Mr Hutch's brother, who had been killed as part of a gang feud.

"But yas were good enough to use Gerard for votes, yas were good enough to use for money," Dowdall was recorded saying.

Ms McDonald strongly denies doing “anything improper"​​​. Meanwhile SF itself has stressed she has taken a “strong stand against gangland crime in Dublin” and that the claims made on the tape “cannot be taken seriously”.

During Mr Lyons’ address, fellow DUP MLA Phillip Brett interjected to say that one outfit which is not suffering badly from the cost-of-living crisis is Sinn Fein itself.

He said the party continues to hold “champagne receptions across the globe” and “continues to inherit millions of pounds apparently found down the back of a sofa in a caravan”.

Mr Lyons agreed, adding that one must also not forget “many of the pension pots Sinn Fein members will have built up during their time working for MI5”.

Among those also speaking up was Gerry Carroll of People Before Profit, a party which formally designates as “other”, as opposed to “nationalist” or “unionist”.

Mr Carroll said: “If this Assembly isn’t restored, then I believe the denial of democracy should be met with democracy, and a border poll should be called within two years.

"People should be given a say in reshaping this island for the benefit of the many – not the DUP or the economic elites.”