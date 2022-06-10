DUP MLA Diane Forsythe accuses Sinn Fein of double standards in its condemnation of ‘hate crime’

Diane Forsythe, who was targeted by internet trolls who posed a “fake news” pornographic video falsely claiming she was an actress in the film’s sex scenes, said there needed to be a consistent approach to on and offline abuse of victims.

Sinn Fein’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill called for new anti-hate crime legislation last week after video footage emerged of loyalists singing a song mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey on her honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

There was widespread condemnation across the political spectrum and beyond of those responsible for the singing.

Diane Forsythe was the victim of a ‘fake news’ pornographic video in the run-up to last month’s Assembly election

Ms Forsythe, who also endured other forms of online abuse in the run up to the election which saw her returned as a DUP MLA for South Down, said: “There has been a welcome focus on introducing offences to deal with attacks on people in public life, particularly online. Unfortunately, in Northern Ireland, attacks on elected representatives are not a new phenomenon. Whilst condemning today’s online abuse there are some who defend and excuse previous attacks, intimidation and even the murder of elected representatives.”

The DUP MLA continued: “The sole reason behind the IRA’s murder of Edgar Graham for example was because he was an elected representative, yet when challenged to refer to the killing as murder Michelle O’Neill could only talk of ‘different narratives’ and that she was ‘not going to agree’ with Mr Graham’s sister.

“Sinn Fein call for hate crime legislation yet continue to defend and support those who engaged in hate crime, including murder. They have called for legislation to tackle online abuse yet Sinn Fein representatives have been part of private social media groups which engaged in vile abuse against others.”

Ms Forsythe added: “In my own constituency, the Member of Parliament’s office glorifies two individuals, including one who died trying to murder his neighbours.

“It’s time for answers from Chris Hazzard and other Sinn Fein representatives as to whether they are happy for hate crimes which they celebrate to be included under legislation they claim to support.”