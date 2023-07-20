The Casement Park site has not been in use since 2013. Pic: Pacemaker

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe has questioned Chris Heaton-Harris over the "apparent blank cheque promise” in May on the redevelopment of the GAA ground in Belfast.

The cost of the redevelopment has now hit £168 million and with the GAA saying it will only contribute £15 million, the remainder (£153 million) must come from public funds.

She said: “At that time estimates were put at around £110m yet even just a few weeks later the estimate has now increased by another £60m.

“That is just £2m less than the total amount allocated by the Northern Ireland Executive for the redevelopment in 2011.

“Unlike his attitude to a stadium, Chris Heaton-Harris doesn’t have a ‘we’ll get you the money, don’t you worry’ attitude to health, education, policing or anything else.

“Indeed, he told us on June 14 that ‘Northern Ireland’s public finances are not on a sustainable footing’.”

The South Down Assembly member continued: “The secretary of state has lectured people in Northern Ireland regularly about taking difficult decisions, yet it is his choice whether to fund vital public services or a sports stadium.

“He now needs to spell out whether he believes that spending in this area is a higher priority than the school redevelopments which have been halted due to lack of funding or reform of the health service.

“The NIO appears to be standing over a blank cheque promise whilst repeated reports from the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council have shown that the funding for vital public services we receive does not meet need.

“This again is a choice for secretary of state and the Northern Ireland Office.

“Will they be advocates for Northern Ireland to Treasury in pressing for reform of how public services are funded or will they preside over a shiny new stadium whilst seeing the axe fall on many of those much-needed services?”