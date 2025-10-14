DUP MLA dubs scale of Irish sign applications 'hugely concerning' as over 800 streets now being considered

A DUP MLA has described the scale of applications for bilingual English-Irish street signs in Belfast as "hugely concerning", with over 800 streets currently being considered under the scheme.

Brian Kingston said one of the problems with the policy as it stands is that it invites “huge numbers” of applications for bilingual signs via a drastic lowering of the criteria required.

He was speaking to the News Letter after a debate in the Assembly on Monday night about the policy.

Brian Kingston launched a debate on Belfast City Council's Irish policy on Monday night in the Assembly

According to Belfast City Council, there are at least 1,271 applications pending, relating to 829 different streets.

And so far, at least 256 streets have been approved for bilingual signage.

Those figures were correct as of August 19; they could since have grown higher.

Asked about the number of applications involved, North Belfast MLA Mr Kingston said: "It is hugely concerning, across a range of factors: the cost of these, and I think the damage to community relations this will be causing, particularly in areas where this is divisive.

"It is alarming."

Prior to July 2022 when the council adopted its current street sign policy, in order to get a bilingual sign some 33.3% of residents on a street had to sign a petition calling for a formal survey to be done, then 66.6% of residents had to approve the plan in that survey.

Now a single resident of a street (or a councillor who doesn't need to live in the street) can trigger a survey of residents.

If such a survey reveals that 15% of all residents of a street want bilingual signs, then the matter comes before the People and Communities Committee for a vote (which must later be ratified at a meeting of the full council).

It does not matter how many residents oppose the signs so long as the 15% threshold is met.

On top of this 2022, the council this month adopted a new updated Irish Language Policy, which means it will now install dual language signage "in all of its facilities".

It will also mean providing official documents in Irish, incorporating Irish into the council's logo, making "regular" social media posts in Irish, setting up an Irish language version of the website, and a new "code of courtesy for indigenous languages" and "cultural awareness training" for staff.

"The current policy is going to cause increasing resentment when the wishes of residents are disrespected," Mr Kingston told the News Letter.

"And we find, as people see the outworking of this disastrous policy, that it's causing increasing harm to community relations."

Mr Kingston was also critical of the Alliance Party's contribution to Monday night's debate.

During it, Nuala McAllister said Alliance "would not and should not support any street signage to which the majority of respondents do not agree", adding that "ignoring the wishes of people who do respond, and igniting flames and tension in communities, is not about being a First Minister for all, and it is not about protecting and promoting the Irish language – it is about getting your own way".

Mr Kingston said this is "entirely inconsistent" with the fact that Alliance supported the 15% threshold to begin with.