All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

DUP MLA Edwin Poots would like to have 'cleaned the clock' of TUV leader Jim Allister had he not been the new speaker

The new speaker of the Assembly, DUP MLA Edwin Poots, has raised eyebrows by suggesting he would like to have 'cleaned the clock' of fellow MLA Jim Allister.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:49 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 14:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The comments have drawn particular attention as the person in the role of speaker is required to act with strict impartiality in chairing proceedings of the assembly.

Mr Poots was speaking after Mr Allister noted that Mr Poots said last year that it would take “something seismic” from the Government to persuade the DUP to return to power-sharing. The TUV leader then quipped that Mr Poots had changed from "Mr Seismic to Mr Speaker", and that the DUP man's principles were "expendable".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Responding to the comments to the BBC, Mr Poots said: "I couldn't respond to Mr Allister and he certainly would have got his clock cleaned if I would have."He added: "I think people will judge for themselves - we have to make progress in this country and I think progress has been made in the past number of weeks.”

DUP MLA Edwin Poots said he would like to have cleaned the clock of TUV leader Jim Allister had he not been the new Speaker of the Assembly.DUP MLA Edwin Poots said he would like to have cleaned the clock of TUV leader Jim Allister had he not been the new Speaker of the Assembly.
DUP MLA Edwin Poots said he would like to have cleaned the clock of TUV leader Jim Allister had he not been the new Speaker of the Assembly.

(It is understood that Mr Poots meant that he would have verbally challenged Mr Allister rather than physically abused him, had he not been speaker).

However Mr Allister did not let the matter go there.

Responding on Twitter, he said: "So Mr Speaker would have liked to have punched me in the face on Saturday. Quite a seismic departure from the supposed impartiality and objectivity of an office supposed to defend the rights of all MLAs. Mr Speaker seems to have a difficult relationship with my freedom of speech!"

Mr Poots told the BBC that he believes people want to see Stormont working to solve bread and butter issues, such as jobs, good schools, a good NHS and quality sports facilities for their children.

The South Belfast MLA said that he never saw himself as speaker as he had enjoyed the “cut and thrust” of debate in the Assembly.

However, sitting as an MLA since 1998, he said he was the most experienced person in the chamber, aside from Gerry Kelly, and believed has the background to do the job.

Related topics:Edwin PootsJim AllisterDUPGovernmentBBCTwitter