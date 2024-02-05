DUP MLA Edwin Poots would like to have 'cleaned the clock' of TUV leader Jim Allister had he not been the new speaker
The comments have drawn particular attention as the person in the role of speaker is required to act with strict impartiality in chairing proceedings of the assembly.
Mr Poots was speaking after Mr Allister noted that Mr Poots said last year that it would take “something seismic” from the Government to persuade the DUP to return to power-sharing. The TUV leader then quipped that Mr Poots had changed from "Mr Seismic to Mr Speaker", and that the DUP man's principles were "expendable".
Responding to the comments to the BBC, Mr Poots said: "I couldn't respond to Mr Allister and he certainly would have got his clock cleaned if I would have."He added: "I think people will judge for themselves - we have to make progress in this country and I think progress has been made in the past number of weeks.”
(It is understood that Mr Poots meant that he would have verbally challenged Mr Allister rather than physically abused him, had he not been speaker).
However Mr Allister did not let the matter go there.
Responding on Twitter, he said: "So Mr Speaker would have liked to have punched me in the face on Saturday. Quite a seismic departure from the supposed impartiality and objectivity of an office supposed to defend the rights of all MLAs. Mr Speaker seems to have a difficult relationship with my freedom of speech!"