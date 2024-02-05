Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The comments have drawn particular attention as the person in the role of speaker is required to act with strict impartiality in chairing proceedings of the assembly.

Mr Poots was speaking after Mr Allister noted that Mr Poots said last year that it would take “something seismic” from the Government to persuade the DUP to return to power-sharing. The TUV leader then quipped that Mr Poots had changed from "Mr Seismic to Mr Speaker", and that the DUP man's principles were "expendable".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to the comments to the BBC, Mr Poots said: "I couldn't respond to Mr Allister and he certainly would have got his clock cleaned if I would have."He added: "I think people will judge for themselves - we have to make progress in this country and I think progress has been made in the past number of weeks.”

DUP MLA Edwin Poots said he would like to have cleaned the clock of TUV leader Jim Allister had he not been the new Speaker of the Assembly.

(It is understood that Mr Poots meant that he would have verbally challenged Mr Allister rather than physically abused him, had he not been speaker).

However Mr Allister did not let the matter go there.

Responding on Twitter, he said: "So Mr Speaker would have liked to have punched me in the face on Saturday. Quite a seismic departure from the supposed impartiality and objectivity of an office supposed to defend the rights of all MLAs. Mr Speaker seems to have a difficult relationship with my freedom of speech!"

Mr Poots told the BBC that he believes people want to see Stormont working to solve bread and butter issues, such as jobs, good schools, a good NHS and quality sports facilities for their children.

The South Belfast MLA said that he never saw himself as speaker as he had enjoyed the “cut and thrust” of debate in the Assembly.