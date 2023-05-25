Carla Lockhart MP insisted today that the DUP’s position “hasn’t changed”, and that comments from her which sparked such speculation had been taken “out of context”.

The furore began with a statement from the party on Wednesday afternoon, in which the Windsor Framework (and its predecessor, the Protocol) went unmentioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that statement, Ms Lockhart had said “the DUP is committed to ensuring the political and financial foundations are stable for a returning Executive [and] that is why Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is prioritising the funding issue directly with the Prime Minister in our ongoing negotiations with the government”.

This was interpreted as some as meaning that the main issue keeping the DUP out of Stormont is not the Windsor Framework and the attendant Irish Sea border, but a dearth of funding for Northern Ireland coming from central government.

At this stage, the DUP boycott of Stormont has been going on for 477 days (the earlier Sinn Fein boycott lasted 1,098 days).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the DUP’s statement, Nolan Live on BBC1 on Wednesday night asked the question: “Can the British government buy off some unionist worries over the Irish Sea border?”

And then this morning, his Stephen Nolan Show on Radio Ulster returned to the same theme, asking: “Has the DUP rolled back from the Irish Sea border being priority for negotiations with the British government?”

Nigel Dodds, Carla Lockhart, and Emma Little-Pengelly

Among those reacting with alarm to the idea of a softening of the Windsor Framework-inspired boycott of Stormont was loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, who warned that if this was true, street demonstrations could follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The priority in any discussions with the government must be the full and substantive restoration of NI’s place in the Union.

"All the money in the world cannot alter that. As we enter the summer marching season, the potential for protests begins to rise once again...

“There has been clear and fundamental commitments made: the Acts of Union must be restored in order for there to be any basis for power sharing.

"Any restoration of power sharing in the absence of that would be a historical betrayal and met with an unprecedented grassroots backlash.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP HITS BACK

Fellow DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly said in response to the Nolan Show’s coverage: “Eh, wise up!

“We have made clear, the fundamental problems of the Protocol need to be addressed.

"In all our discussions we have made clear that a financial settlement is not, and will never, influence that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course the budget needs fixed, it is an entirely separate discussion.

"This financial settlement by UK government is entirely unacceptable and inadequate.

"It is however a separate conversation and a necessary negotiation.

"We will fight for the best financial deal. No financial negotiations will influence us seeking a fair deal on the Protocol issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Dodds added his voice too, saying: “This is right. The prerequisite is the restoration of our equal citizenship within the UK.”

And now Ms Lockhart herself has weighed in to say that the story is “a witch-hunt”.

“Having failed to undermine DUP support at last weeks election, it would seem some media remain determined to continue the relentless pursuit of the DUP,” she said.

"My statement yesterday was taken completely out of context by the Nolan Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was on the back of two local departments appearing at the NI Affairs Committee at Westminster.

"To be clear our position has not changed. Before any return to Stormont we require solutions to outstanding areas of concern with the Framework, including in areas of internal trade as well as remedying the damage done to NI’s place within the Union.

"Securing a solid foundation for Stormont can only be done by remedying this harm.

“Of course sustainable finances are important and we would be fool hardy not to ask for more funding but securing our place in the Union is what is required.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad