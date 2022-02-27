Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: DUP MP Gavin Robinson brands claims that party leader contemplated joining UUP as ‘nonsense’

Earlier this week, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey said he would make no apology for engaging with other unionists.

Sir Jeffrey was addressing claims he was involved in discussions with Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie about potentially joining his party in May 2021 following his defeat in a DUP leadership contest.

The Lagan Valley MP, who weeks later ultimately became DUP leader when Edwin Poots was ousted after less than a month at the helm, has said he was approached by the UUP on the issue but insists he never had any intention of rejoining a party he left in 2003.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

He has portrayed the exchange with the UUP as more of a conversation on achieving greater co-operation among unionists in Northern Ireland.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said on Sunday that he first became aware of the story earlier this week.

He called it “nonsense news” and said it should not be a surprise that one unionist leader would sit down with another.

“This is irrelevant, historical tittle-tattle,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme.

He said unionism was more concerned about the upcoming crucial Assembly election.

“There is no public conversation about this whatsoever. The public could not give a toot.

“They want to see unionists working together … They are not delving back into tittle-tattle from 12 months ago.”

He admitted that last year was an “uncomfortable time” for his party, which faced serious internal divisions amid the ill-fated and short-lived period of the leadership of Mr Poots.

He categorically rejected suggestions that Sir Jeffrey contemplated forming a breakaway unionist party, fuelled by his failure to secure the DUP leadership at the first time of asking.

“This is a nonsense.

“People want to see a strong unionist support at this forthcoming election.”