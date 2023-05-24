DUP MP calls for review of Barnett formula as 'Northern Ireland funding purse is empty'

Following a meeting of the NI Affairs Committee at Westminster, the Upper Bann MP said the evidence presented to the committee by health and education officials showed that the Barnett formula was not delivering sufficient funds to Northern Ireland.

“Once again the message to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee was clear. The money is simply not there, using the current funding model through which our budget is allocated, to deliver the public services the people of Northern Ireland need and deserve,” she said.

“Today we heard from senior representatives within health and education. The picture painted was stark. Whilst some may wish to offer false hope to the public that a return of Stormont tomorrow would see an end to cuts and pay awards for workers, the evidence given on an almost weekly basis to the Committee is that the public purse is empty.

DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart

"The finance needed to meet current provision is not there, let alone any further spending commitments.”

Ms Lockhart added: “We need the Government to act. For too long the Barnett formula has underfunded Northern Ireland, ignoring objective need in how it is formulated.

“The DUP is committed to ensuring the political and financial foundations are stable for a returning Executive. That is why Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is prioritising the funding issue directly with the Prime Minister in our ongoing negotiations with the Government.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill and MLA Conor Murphy have met with NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle to discuss the ongoing political stalemate.

Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy and Deputy Leader Michelle O'Neill speak to the media following a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle.

In the absence of a Stormont executive, the secretary of state was obliged to set the budget for Northern Ireland, with many departments facing significant shortfalls.

The DUP have been boycotting Stormont for more than a year in protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Ms O'Neill said the level of cuts proposed in the budget set by Mr Heaton-Harris were not tolerable and that a real plan was needed to restore Stormont.

"This is not acceptable and not tolerable, so what we wanted to impress upon himself (Heaton-Harris) today was: what is the plan for the restoration of the executive?" she said.

"It's unfortunate to say I don't believe there's any urgency there on his part. I think that was certainly our reflection of the conversation that we just had.

She added: "But we need some urgency, there needs to be a real plan and we need to understand when we're going to have a restored executive and assembly, but certainly the emphasis of our conversation today was around, one the restoration, but two, the scale and savagery of the cuts that are being imposed upon the public because the DUP are in a stand-off with the British government."

On Tuesday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed that more financial support for Northern Ireland is part of discussions with the Government.