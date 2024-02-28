DUP MP Carla Lockhart reacts angrily to claim that some NI schools were recruiting grounds for UVF paramilitaries

fdsafd

Carla Lockhart said she was in “shock” following comments made about the UVF at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee by a campaigner for integrated education.

During the session, MPs heard from a number of witnesses as part of their investigation into the challenges of developing the integrated sector.

Matt O’Neill, chairman of Integrated AlumNI, a charity made up of past pupils and supporters of integrated education, referred to his own experiences as a child.

He said: “I remember one day my brother coming home from school, he went to a state Protestant school, in a very economically challenged area and he was talking about careers class.

“His friend stood up and said he wanted to be a commander. The teacher said ‘The RAF, the British Armed Forces?’

“No. UVF is what he said.”

Peter Osborne, chairman of the Integrated Education Fund, told MPs that he went to a school in the controlled sector.

He said: “I have no idea whether any Catholics went to that school.

“I am sure there were, but I’ll tell you what, they would have been a small minority and they would have kept their heads down.”

He added: “If you are a minority within a school I suspect you keep your head down and that should not be what happens in our education system.”

Ms Lockhart described the comments from the two witnesses as “somewhat disappointing”.

She added: “I feel they have been very derogatory towards the controlled sector.

“I feel they have been dismissive and I would absolutely refute the characterisation around controlled sector schools that you had to keep your head down if you are from another religious background.

“I am actually still in shock around the comment of recounting ‘commander of the UVF’, giving the perception that controlled sector schools are recruiting grounds of that nature.

“I want to put it very clearly on the record, we have amazing controlled sector schools across Northern Ireland.

“I would refute as well the perception that has been given that controlled sector schools are closed shops for other people.”

Mr Osborne said the DUP MP’s remarks were a “totally unfair reflection of what we said”.

As he attempted to bring the session to a close, committee chairman Sir Robert Buckland said there had been a “division of opinion” and added that Ms Lockhart was “entitled to express her view”.

Mr Osborne said: “Can I just take 20 seconds to repeat the quality of education and the respect I have for the other sectors.

“What they do is incredibly good. I’ve said that several times.”