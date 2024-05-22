Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The announcement by the Irish Prime minister that it intends to recognise a Palestinian state will play into the hands of extremists and lead to a run of abuse of people associated with Israel, the DUP has warned.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley was speaking after Irish premier Simon Harris said the decision was taken due to Ireland’s understanding of a country’s fight for international recognition, and based on a belief in “permanent peace”.

The decision is to formally take effect on May 28.

The Taoiseach said that “ideally” recognition of Palestine would have been taken as part of a peace settlement in the Middle East, but said “our decision to recognise Palestine should not have to wait indefinitely”.

DUP MP Ian Paisley opposes Irish recognition of a Palestinian state.

“Today Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine,” said Mr Harris.

“Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision.”

Shortly before Mr Harris made the announcement outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Israel recalled its ambassador in Ireland, with its foreign affairs minister Israel Katz calling it a “distorted step”.

Israel’s embassy in Ireland said that it views Ireland’s move to recognise Palestine as “undermining its sovereignty and security” and as “damaging to our bilateral relations”.

The Taoiseach said that “Israel loses nothing from the recognition of the state of Palestine” and condemned the “barbaric massacre carried out by Hamas” on October 7 last year.

“Recognising the state of Palestine sends a message that there is a viable alternative to the nihilism of Hamas. Hamas has nothing to offer but pain and suffering to Israelis and Palestinians alike,” Mr Harris said.

“There is also no future in the extremist version of Zionism that fuels settler violence and illegal appropriation of land in the West Bank.”

Mr Harris called for a ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages, unhindered access for humanitarian aid, “no further” military incursion into Rafah, and “no more Hamas or Hezbollah rockets fired at Israel”.

“Civilians on all sides must be protected by international humanitarian law. Violence and hatred can only ever be a dead end. The only pathway to peace is political.”

He added: “Let me be clear that Ireland condemns the barbaric massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7th last. Civilians attacked and murdered. Hostages taken in the most brutal and terrifying of circumstances, including a young Israeli-Irish child.“We call again for all hostages to be immediately returned to the arms of their loved ones.”

But DUP MP Mr Paisley strongly opposed the move.

“The announcement by the Dublin Prime Minister to recognise the state of Palestine - even though he could not identify that state accurately on a map - will unfortunately only play into the hands of extremist, anti-Jewish and anti-Israel factions," he said.

"Ireland should brace itself for a run of abuse against people and businesses associated with Israel. What is atrocious is that the announcement this morning did not have one word of condemnation of Hamas terrorism on 7 October.”

However, Irish premier Simon Harris and deputy premier Micheal Martin both condemned the “barbaric massacre” carried out by Hamas last October in their public statements.

Mr Paisley continued: "Those who are taking these decisions say they are defending the human rights of innocent children when we know many of the same people are hiding behind those victims of the war as a shield to mask their anti-Israel viewpoint.

"It has taken the Irish state over 90 years to recognise Palestine. One can only view that this is about electioneering and appealing to the extreme elements in Irish society to come back and support the so-called centrist parties.

"Given the unique association Ireland had with prominent Israel figures - Ireland's first chief rabbi and a President of the state of Israel all with Irish ancestry - one can only see this as a turning away from Israel."

He said that Israel was right to remove its representatives from Dublin.

"We can stand with the innocent Arab people whose Palestinian identity is not in question whilst at the same time calling out Hamas," he added.