DUP MP Nigel Dodds pays tribute to late Willie Frazer in House of Commons

DUP MP, Nigel Dodds, paid tribute to the late victims' campaigner, Willie Frazer, in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Mr. Dodds praised Mr. Frazer for what he described as "fighting for victims" of the Troubles.

DUP MP, Nigel Dodds, pictured in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Inset: the late Willie Frazer.

"The late William Frazer was laid to rest on Monday and he devoted his life to fighting for victims and we pay tribute to his life and his work in that regard," said Mr. Dodds.

Mr. Frazer passed away in Craigavon Area Hospital on Friday June 28 after a long battle with cancer - he was 58 years-old.

Mr. Dodds' tribute to the late Mr. Frazer came during Northern Ireland Questions in the House of Commons.

Mr. Dodds also used the opportunity to praise Mr. Frazer to direct a question to Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Karen Bradley, MP.

"Does the Secretary of State agree that she needs to make this one of the biggest issues which is in terms of ensuring that the definition of a victim is addressed so that innocent victims are entitled to the pension that they need?," asked Mr. Dodds.

Earlier this year, DUP leader, Arlene Foster, met with Secretary of State Bradley to demand a clear distinction be made between a "terrorist perpetrator and their innocent victims" after new legacy proposals were announced.