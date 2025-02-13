DUP MP Sammy Wilson calls on government to protect use of cash for goods and services
In a statement, the DUP MP said: “There is a concerted effort by banks, financial institutions and many major businesses to remove the right of the public to pay by cash.”
He said that a recent YouGov survey found 71% of respondents wanted new legislation to guaranteeing their right to use cash where and when they choose.
“Cash has become harder to access with many banks and cash points being closed, while at the other end, many businesses are refusing to accept cash even though it is legal tender,” he said.
"The UK must guarantee the future of cash. It allows people, especially the less well-off to manage their budgets more effectively, it protects privacy and stimulates local economic activity. In an age of increasing electronic fraud, access to cash helps the most vulnerable.
"Most other countries in Europe have introduced legislation to allow for payment choice and the UK must follow.”