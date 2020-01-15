DUP MP Sammy Wilson rejects Sinn Fein claim that Confidence & Supply money has been stopped

The first row of the new assembly has seen the DUP rubbish claims by Sinn Fein that government is refusing to honour outstanding cash from the unionist party’s Confidence and Supply deal with Theresa May.

In 2017 the then Prime Minister and DUP struck the Confidence and Supply (C&S) deal which would see the party propping up the Tory government on key votes in Westminster in exchange for £1bn for NI’s infrastructure, ultra-fast broadband, education, deprivation and health.

On Wednesday Finance Minister Conor Murphy released a pointed statement through the Sinn Fein press office, responding to claims by DUP MP Sammy Wilson that the money was all delivered.

Mr Murphy said that as well as seeking additional funding promised under the New Decade, New Approach deal, he was also working “to rescue” promised C&S money.

He asserted that the C&S deal “collapsed” before the money was spent and that government “is now refusing to guarantee the outstanding sums, including the money for broadband”. His department later said £240m is outstanding for broadband, mental health and deprivation.

But former Finance Minister Mr Wilson described his comments as “nonsense”.

He added: “Conor Murphy does not have to be a knight in shining armour or a forensic accountant to ‘rescue’ any outstanding money. It is all there waiting for the Executive to draw it down.”

The Department of Infrastructure, he said, absorbed £180m earmarked for the York Street Interchange in Belfast and must now find that money again for the project, he said.

The broadband money is “committed” by the Treasury, which the MP said agreed to allow it to be spent within 4.5 years – when the Department of Economy finalises plans on the shape and procurement for the project.

There is also £300m ‘Shared Future’ money left which Treasury agreed could spent “flexibly” going forward.

Mr Murphy said First and Deputy First Ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill have written to the Prime Minister to tell him they are doing detailed work through his department in costing commitments the two governments made in last week’s deal.

After that, the parties will engage with the Treasury, Prime Minister and Northern Ireland Office “because that is where the blockage is” while the Executive is “united” in its approach, he added.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the big parties should not have signed the latest deal without financial commitments.

Economist Esmond Birnie said he understands that government is not releasing £147m promised for ultra fast broadband in NI under the Confidence and Supply deal. By last summer spending under the deal was “reasonably good” with £750m out of £900m spent, he said. But Mr Murphy appears to be implying, he said, that government considers the deal ‘done’ and that it is no longer bound to release outstanding money; if so, it would follow that £30m promised for mental health is also in doubt. Whenever new money is announced for NI, he said, it can be “very difficult” to say how much is a net addition.