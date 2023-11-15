DUP MP says 'now is not the time for a ceasefire in Gaza - Hamas are losing control and it would only drag out the conflict'
Sammy Wilson made the comments during a House of Commons session on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which is today under its 40th day of the Israeli siege, including a blackout of the main electrical grid.
As of Tuesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that UNRWA – its main agency in Gaza – is having to stop rubbish collection, leaving up to 400 tonnes a day to potentially pile up.
There is no clean water access in the north of the Gaza Strip, it adds, and about 70% of the entire strip has left their homes.
It says UNRWA will have to cease operations totally in 48 hours due to fuel shortages.
The number of dead is increasingly hard to pinpoint; the Gazan health ministry has not updated its figures of just over 11,000 in four days (and in any case, the UN stresses that it has “so far not been able to produce independent, comprehensive, and verified casualty figures”).
Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, East Antrim MP Mr Wilson said to Tory junior foreign minister Andrew Mitchell: “The minister has rightly pointed out the intolerable human suffering of civilians in Gaza, but does he accept that it is a consequence of the blatant abuse of civilians by Hamas, who have bombed hospitals and used them as bases, denied vital aid, and located arms factories in flats where people are living?
"As the terrorists are clearly under pressure – they are losing commanders, bases and control – does he agree that now is the wrong time to call for a ceasefire, which would only allow the terrorists to regroup, re-arm and prolong the conflict?”
The reply came: “The right honourable gentleman speaks with authority and understanding of these situations. He eloquently explains why a ceasefire is not a practical opportunity.”
Later his colleague Jim Shannon asked: “Can he provide an update on what progress has been made on discussions with Jordan, Egypt and surrounding nations to secure the free passage of medical aid? Will that be considered as a priority?”
"Discussions are going on with Jordan and Egypt on that very point, and I will go tonight to Egypt to try to further those discussions,” Mr Mitchell replied.