A DUP MP has said that now is not the time for a let up in the bombardment of Gaza, because Hamas is starting to lose control.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sammy Wilson made the comments during a House of Commons session on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which is today under its 40th day of the Israeli siege, including a blackout of the main electrical grid.

As of Tuesday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that UNRWA – its main agency in Gaza – is having to stop rubbish collection, leaving up to 400 tonnes a day to potentially pile up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no clean water access in the north of the Gaza Strip, it adds, and about 70% of the entire strip has left their homes.

Sammy Wilson in the Commons on November 14, 2023

It says UNRWA will have to cease operations totally in 48 hours due to fuel shortages.

The number of dead is increasingly hard to pinpoint; the Gazan health ministry has not updated its figures of just over 11,000 in four days (and in any case, the UN stresses that it has “so far not been able to produce independent, comprehensive, and verified casualty figures”).

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, East Antrim MP Mr Wilson said to Tory junior foreign minister Andrew Mitchell: “The minister has rightly pointed out the intolerable human suffering of civilians in Gaza, but does he accept that it is a consequence of the blatant abuse of civilians by Hamas, who have bombed hospitals and used them as bases, denied vital aid, and located arms factories in flats where people are living?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the terrorists are clearly under pressure – they are losing commanders, bases and control – does he agree that now is the wrong time to call for a ceasefire, which would only allow the terrorists to regroup, re-arm and prolong the conflict?”

The reply came: “The right honourable gentleman speaks with authority and understanding of these situations. He eloquently explains why a ceasefire is not a practical opportunity.”

Later his colleague Jim Shannon asked: “Can he provide an update on what progress has been made on discussions with Jordan, Egypt and surrounding nations to secure the free passage of medical aid? Will that be considered as a priority?”