Unionists have raised concerns that Rishi Sunak’s ‘stop the boats’ policy could further separate Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK – as the TUV leader writes to the Secretary of State seeking legal clarity on the Rwanda Bill’s remit here.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson says the government's Rwanda proposals could ultimately lead to checks on people within the United Kingdom. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

DUP MP Sammy Wilson says the government policy could eventually replicate Irish Sea border – but in relation to people. He believes if the issue is not handled carefully, it could result in checks on people travelling between NI and GB.

The East Antrim MP says the Rwanda plans were “not thought through” – and “devised in a panic” by a government on its way out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also says that it is “fairly obvious that Northern Ireland could become a back door” for migrants to enter Great Britain through the proposals – which may not be fully applicable here because of the Protocol.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's "stop the boats" plans could clash with the UK Government's commitments under the Windsor Framework. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

The Safety of Rwanda Bill – Rishi Sunak’s latest attempt to enact his policy to deport illegal immigrants – has come under fire from critics within the Tory party for not going far enough. Former home secretary Suella Braverman said it needs to override international conventions in order to succeed.

But Mr Sunak said the bill "blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights to Rwanda from taking off".

The Prime Minister brought forward his latest proposals to overcome legal objections by the Supreme Court. They would allow the government to bypass parts of the Human Rights Act to allow deportations to Rwanda. However, the UK is bound by international law – under the Windsor Framework – to maintain certain rules in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Allister has written to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris asking for clarity on the legal situation.

Mr Allister says the government’s bill makes Northern Ireland “a potential haven for illegal immigrants but it underscores, again, in legislation our detached position in the UK as the only part still subject to foreign EU law”. He says that’s because Article Two of the protocol enforces the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights in NI.

The TUV leader says the charter “is not included in the Bill as among the coterie of human rights provisions being set aside. Thus, it will remain in full force in NI and thereby afford any illegal immigrant that HMG seeks to deport from NI protections and legal arguments nullified elsewhere in the UK”.

The Windsor Framework has been at the centre of political controversy over NI’s trading relationship with GB, but it also legally commits the UK to ensure “no diminution of rights, safeguards and equality of opportunity” in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said “It is bizarre to see some people complaining that Northern Ireland would not have quite the same draconian legislation as the rest of the UK. The Rwanda policy isn't an effective so-called 'deterrent' in any event, and we are unlikely to see any displacement of refugees flows as a consequence."

The party’s deputy leader said “I am concerned at the implications of the Rwanda Bill both for how readily asylum seekers can access domestic courts and for any wider unpicking of rights and protections under the Good Friday Agreement and Article 2 of the Windsor Framework. We could also see policing and justice cooperation under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement unravel. Already there have been implications for asylum seekers in NI from the Illegal Migration Act, and we didn't benefit from any special protection. It is important to stress that asylum seekers inside the UK are entitled to the same legal protection as anyone else.”

The News Letter asked the NIO a series of questions on what impact the legislation would have in Northern Ireland. These included whether the government ruled out checks on people between Northern Ireland and Great Britain – and whether the Secretary of State would guarantee that NI will have the same immigration rules as the rest of the UK. The NIO didn’t respond. However, the Home Office say the law applies in the same way to the whole of the UK, including NI.

The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission – which has taken legal action against the government over its Rwanda policy – says the bill will have serious ramifications for the rights of migrants in Northern Ireland and “is in breach of the UK’s domestic and international human rights obligations” including under the Windsor Framework.