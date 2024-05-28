DUP MP writes to Irish government over its 'premature' recognition of Palestine as a state

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The DUP’s human rights spokesman has written to Ireland’s government over its “premature” decision to officially recognise Palestine as a country on Tuesday.

Jim Shannon, MP for Strangford and a frequent contributor to the Commons on international affairs, said that the move was a “backwards step” because we have not reached a stage where “terrorism is eradicated” in Palestine.

The Irish government issued a formal statement on Tuesday afternoon saying that its policy is now to regard “Palestine as a sovereign and independent state” and that “full diplomatic relations between Dublin and Ramallah” will be established (Ramallah being the de facto capital of Palestine, located in the West Bank, some 50 miles from Gaza).

The overwhelming majority of the world’s countries have recognised Palestine as a proper country for years, but America and its allies – meaning the main European powers, Canada, Mexico, Japan and Australasia – do not.

A boy stands on a balcony with a view of billowing smoke due to renewed Israeli strikes in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip on May 28, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

This is now starting to change, with Spain and Norway also agreeing to recognise Palestine on the same day as Ireland.

Palestine however is split in two, geographically and politically.

Gaza (the poorer part, now under Israeli siege) has been under the control of Hamas ever since it staged a coup in 2007 after winning a close-run election.

Its founding charter speaks of Hamas’ “struggle against the Jews” saying that “Judaism and Jews challenge Islam and the Moslem people”.

Smoke billows following Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 25, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

The West Bank is under the control of the more moderate Fatah party; it is also home to a network of Israeli settlements which are seen as illegal by the UK, EU and UN Security Council.

Questions have been raised about how such a divided set of territories could be recognised as a state.

‘A BACKWARDS STEP’

"I think it’s a backwards step,” said Mr Shannon.

A Palestinian man and his children sit in a destroyed room following the targeting or a residential building by an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 22, 2024 (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

"The whole idea of not recognising is to ensure we have a peaceful way forward.

“I’ve written to the Republic of Ireland government to see what justification they have for this recognition of the Palestine state.

“I was quite concerned about the decision.

“It’s not constructive to finding a peaceful solution – it doesn’t help.”

But what about those who say Israel is formally recognised (in since Ireland since 1963, and in the UK since 1950), why not do the same with Palestine?

“We recognise Israel because Israel is a peaceful country which doesn’t pose any direct threats to anybody,” Mr Shannon replied.

"Palestine, through their Hamas representatives, have the goal of the eradication of every person who is Jewish or Israeli.”

He said Ireland is recognising the Palestinian state “before they know what the parameters or the criteria are".

For example, “are they going to do away with the Hamas organisation” and will there be recognition that “the people who live in Israel have a right to live”?

‘BEFORE ITS TIME’

“To me, it’s recognition before its time,” added Mr Shannon.

"Will there be sometime in the future where it could well happen? Yeah.

"But the criteria, the rules for that to happen, are not here at this moment in time. Therefore this recognition is premature.

"Secure the safety of everyone – Israel and Palestine – where they don’t have a terrorist group as their political administrators, then we can find a way forward.”

As for other criteria, he cited the ongoing existence of “four battalions” of Hamas, and the outstanding 120-plus Israeli hostages.

“I want to see a government in Gaza that can be recognised and believes in the democratic process and can find a way forward for everyone,” Mr Shannon said.

Only when “terrorism is eradicated… can we find a way forward”.

All of this comes amid the Israeli attack on Rafah, a city in the Gaza Strip to which many Palestinians from other areas have fled.

As well as worsening humanitarian conditions there, the UN has today voiced concern about some 2,300-or-so Palestinians who have been detained by Israelis during ground operations in Gaza, citing a recent report which said “at least” 31 have died in custody.

