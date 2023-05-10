DUP MPs clash with NIO minister in Commons over funding for Northern Ireland

DUP MP Gavin Robinson told the House of Commons that the government was 'gaslighting' Northern Ireland over the budget issue

DUP MP Sammy Wilson (East Antrim) warned the “Barnett squeeze is getting greater”, while DUP colleague Gavin Robinson described “systemic underfunding of the Northern Ireland budget”, as the Northern Ireland (Interim Arrangements) Bill cleared the Commons.

Outlining the legislation, Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker told MPs the bill would “ensure a continuation of the current governance arrangements in Northern Ireland … should there be no executive when they expire on June 5”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been no functioning government in Stormont since last year when the DUP withdrew in protest over the post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Mr Baker said: “We recognise that this bill is an interim arrangement, it clarifies the powers the civil servants need to maintain public services in the absence of an executive.

“We do recognise that there are some difficult decisions that will be needed, that civil servants will be uncomfortable to take and it’s possible they will feel unable to take them.”

Mr Baker, on direct rule, said: “I am absolutely clear this bill does not give us any powers to implement measures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later told MPs: “We are very clear that finances in Northern Ireland are not sustainable but we’re also clear that it is for an executive to act on it.”

Mr Robinson said the Barnett formula “needs to be assessed on need” and outlined policy areas where he has concerns over future funding

The MP for Belfast East said: “If the executive was up tomorrow, the fundamental damage being caused by the budget and the fundamental choices that have to be made will be there, the resource won’t.”

The Barnett formula is the mechanism which aims to give each devolved administration the same funding for devolved services as the equivalent UK government spending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Robinson added that “the politics of all of this has been about gaslighting the people in Northern Ireland … psychologically questioning our understanding of how finances work, telling us that we’re overfunded when we know we’re structurally underfunded.