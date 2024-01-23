Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will meet MPs and peers tonight in Westminster.

DUP parliamentarians are expected to quiz their leader on what progress has been made during the weekly meeting.

Some of the party’s strongest critics of a deal which leaves the Windsor Framework in place will be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of the parliamentary representatives in both houses sit on the party’s officer board, including MPs Gavin Robinson, Sammy Wilson, Carla Lockhart and Gregory Campbell – as well as peers Lord Dodds and Lord Morrow.

The hour long meeting is routine and has not been called over the ongoing negotiations on a deal – although it is expected to be the major topic of discussion.

A number of DUP MPs are strongly opposed to any deal which leaves the Irish Sea border in place – and the parliamentary groups are believed to be more strongly opposed to a return to Stormont before the sea border is removed than the Stormont representatives.

Yesterday, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that the media had been listening to “ill-informed” sources on last Friday’s party officer meeting which was billed as a ‘deal or no deal’ moment by a source who spoke to the BBC’s Stephen Nolan.