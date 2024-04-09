New Fine Gael leader Simon Harris leaving Aras an Uachtarain on Tuesday after meeting the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins

The East Belfast MP – appointed as interim leader recently – was speaking at a party event in North Antrim on Tuesday night. He said: “I congratulate Simon Harris on his election. The Republic of Ireland is our nearest neighbour and I want us to be good neighbours with sensible cooperation.

“Indeed, my predecessor and the former MP for this constituency, Dr Paisley, led the way in advancing north-south cooperation on matters of mutual concern. Some of those projects are still in the system today.

“As the leader of unionism, I look forward to engagement with Simon Harris in due course. This is an opportunity for the Dublin government to learn from the missteps of the previous administration which gravely damaged the southern relationship with unionists.

“Northern Ireland is a divided society; and progress has only ever been made through consensus”, he said.

Mr Robinson highlighted the party’s concerns about the Irish government becoming involved in the internal affairs of Northern Ireland – something not intended under the Belfast Agreement.

He said: “The relationship between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland must be based on the Three Strands where there is respect shown by the Taoiseach for matters which are the preserve of the parties in Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom government.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins appointed Mr Harris on Tuesday afternoon, and handed him the Seal of the Taoiseach and the Seal of Government.

The ceremony came after the Dail parliament backed his nomination to become the country’s new premier by 88 votes to 69.

Mr Harris, a father-of-two, has become Ireland’s 15th taoiseach after the surprise resignation of Leo Varadkar as Fine Gael leader three weeks ago.

Mr Varadkar formally resigned as Taoiseach at an audience with Mr Higgins on Monday evening, paving the way for Mr Harris’s election yesterday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered his congratulations to Simon Harris on becoming Taoiseach.

“As the closest of neighbours, I look forward to forging even stronger ties between our two countries so we can deliver for people across these isles,” Mr Sunak said.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also congratulated the new Taoiseach.

Posting on the social media platform X, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I wish him all the best as he settles into the role and look forward to working together as we further strengthen UK-Ireland cooperation.”

Proceedings in Ireland’s lower house of parliament began at 10.30am on Tuesday with an address by Leo Varadkar. He said his time in politics had been the “most fulfilling and rewarding time” of his life.