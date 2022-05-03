DUP: Nothing more scary than SF having most seats and pursuing border poll plans

In response to an opinion poll carried by the University of Liverpool for the Irish News, which has found Sinn Fein will win the election, the DUP said only they can stop this from happening.

A DUP spokesperson said: “The truth is that this election is a choice - if you want real action to reduce cost of living pressures, fix our health system and create more jobs, you must vote DUP to help us deliver.

“If you vote for any party other than DUP you will get the advancement of a divisive border poll. Only the DUP can stop Sinn Fein winning this election. A first preference vote for another unionist party will help Sinn Fein.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson giving a speech during his party's manifesto launch last week

The DUP spokesperson added: “There is nothing more scary, nothing more frightening than Sinn Fein having the most seats at Stormont and pursuing their stated plans for a decisive border poll as Northern Ireland will be distracted from the issues that really matter.”

The survey of voter intentions has Sinn Fein on 26.6%, slightly down from the previous University of Liverpool poll when it was on 27%.

However, broadly in line with other recent surveys, it retains a significant gap ahead of the DUP.

The latest poll of decided voters has Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party on 18.2%, down from 20.2%.

If polling data is borne out at the May 5 Assembly election, Sinn Fein would displace the DUP as the region’s largest party – a position it has occupied for almost 20 years – and it would be entitled to take the role of First Minister, with Michelle O’Neill the party’s likely choice for the job.