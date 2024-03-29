DUP profile of leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson no longer showing on party's website

DUP website's party leader profile page on Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

It became apparent early on Friday morning that the Lagan Valley MP's Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages had been removed from public viewing overnight.

The DUP does not appear to have volunteered any explanation for the events at this time.

The party leader profile – which had remained on the DUP website until just before 1pm – listed Sir Jeffrey’s political career from his NI Assembly by-election victory in 1985, aged 22.

It continues: “From 1983 to 1985 Jeffrey also served as Agent to the Rt Hon Enoch Powell MP.

"In 1997 Sir Jeffrey was elected as the Member of Parliament for Lagan Valley and he has been re-elected at every subsequent election. He is Northern Ireland’s longest serving sitting MP.

"In 2003 Sir Jeffrey was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly and represented Lagan Valley at Stormont until he stepped down in 2010. Whilst an Assembly Member Sir Jeffrey served as Chairman of the Assembly & Executive Review Committee and subsequently as a Junior Minister in the Office of First Minister and Deputy First Minister with special responsibility for issues including children and young people, policy on older people and support for the victims of terrorism.

"Sir Jeffrey has been elected by the people of Lagan Valley seven times, most recently in 2019.

“On Thursday 30th June 2021, Sir Jeffrey became Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.”

DUP statement released just before 1pm on Friday:

Statement by the Officers of the Democratic Unionist Party

“The Party Chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.