DUP rejects TUV claims Executive has lost control of ‘solo runs’ by ministers

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston challenged the DUP on whether the Executive had lost the power to rein in 'solo runs' by ministers.

The DUP has rejected TUV claims that the assembly lost legal powers to prevent ministerial ‘solo runs’ in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The claims came to the fore in yesterday’s News Letter in the wake of Sinn Fein’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins deciding to erect Irish language signage in Belfast Grand Central Station six months after it opened at a cost of around £145,000.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson had emailed his party members to say it was “clearly a controversial matter” and that his party will put a “marker” down at Stormont to block Sinn Fein spending money on “pet projects”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as Sinn Fein is unlikely to allow the matter to go to a vote, the only other option open to the DUP may be a legal challenge.

But speaking in the assembly on Monday, TUV MLA Timothy Gaston pressed the DUP on whether they had lost the power to challenge ministerial solo runs.

“It is time for unionism to unitedly take a stand for the loyalists of south Belfast,” Mr Gaston said.

However, the DUP has now rejected the TUV claim.

A DUP spokesman said: “There has been no change in the test for controversial or significant matters requiring to be brought to the executive, as confirmed in the recent ‘Gas Caverns’ judgment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December the Supreme Court refused an application by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) for permission to appeal a ruling on the gas storage caverns project in Co Antrim.

Daera had gone directly to the UK's highest court after their request to appeal to it was rejected by the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal.

In June, campaigners won their judicial review against the plan to construct seven large caverns under Larne Lough.

The Court of Appeal ruled that it was cross-cutting in nature and should have been decided by the executive rather than a single minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, SDLP infrastructure spokesperson Mark H Durkan MLA has described the tensions of the Irish language signs as “a manufactured row” which is a distraction from executive failure.