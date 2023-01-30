DUP reveals its latest list of spokesmen and women on justice, policing, and more
The DUP has this afternoon issued a list of all its current spokespeople in the Assembly.
The announcement now means that the entire working crop of 24 DUP MLAs now have a specific portfolio they’re responsible for.
Here is the breakdown:
Gordon Lyons: Finance / Public Service Reform / Brexit (Protocol)
Emma Little-Pengelly: Executive Office, Legacy and Human Rights
Paul Givan: Health
Diane Dodds: Education and Skills (FE and Higher Education)
Joanne Bunting: Justice
Pam Cameron: Equality, Disability and Participation
Diane Forsythe: Communities / Childcare / Early Years
Phillip Brett: Infrastructure
Jonathan Buckley: Economy / Business, Energy and Trade Union Engagement
Deborah Erskine: Promoting the Union with Young People and New Communities
William Irwin: Agriculture / Rural Affairs
Paul Frew: Tourism and Hospitality
Michelle McIlveen: Environment, Climate and Fishing
David Brooks: Promoting NI / Engagement (GB, US) / North-South Relationships
Edwin Poots: Institutional Reform / Hard To Reach Communities Engagement
Trevor Clarke: Policing
Keith Buchanan: Chief Whip / Cultural Development and Loyal Orders and Groups Engagement
Harry Harvey: Cultural Development and Loyal Orders and Groups Engagement
Stephen Dunne: Sports
Maurice Bradley: Policing
Alan Robinson: Senior Citizens
Brian Kingston: Local Government
Gary Middleton: North West
Tom Buchanan: Victims Rights and Groups Liaison
(David Hilditch: on leave due to illness)