News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

DUP reveals its latest list of spokesmen and women on justice, policing, and more

The DUP has this afternoon issued a list of all its current spokespeople in the Assembly.

By Adam Kula
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The announcement now means that the entire working crop of 24 DUP MLAs now have a specific portfolio they’re responsible for.

Here is the breakdown:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gordon Lyons: Finance / Public Service Reform / Brexit (Protocol)

Most Popular

Emma Little-Pengelly: Executive Office, Legacy and Human Rights

Paul Givan: Health

Diane Dodds: Education and Skills (FE and Higher Education)

Joanne Bunting: Justice

The new list of spokespeople

Pam Cameron: Equality, Disability and Participation

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Diane Forsythe: Communities / Childcare / Early Years

Phillip Brett: Infrastructure

Jonathan Buckley: Economy / Business, Energy and Trade Union Engagement

Deborah Erskine: Promoting the Union with Young People and New Communities

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

William Irwin: Agriculture / Rural Affairs

Paul Frew: Tourism and Hospitality

Michelle McIlveen: Environment, Climate and Fishing

David Brooks: Promoting NI / Engagement (GB, US) / North-South Relationships

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edwin Poots: Institutional Reform / Hard To Reach Communities Engagement

Trevor Clarke: Policing

Keith Buchanan: Chief Whip / Cultural Development and Loyal Orders and Groups Engagement

Harry Harvey: Cultural Development and Loyal Orders and Groups Engagement

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Dunne: Sports

Maurice Bradley: Policing

Alan Robinson: Senior Citizens

Brian Kingston: Local Government

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gary Middleton: North West

Tom Buchanan: Victims Rights and Groups Liaison

(David Hilditch: on leave due to illness)

More from the News Letter:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Number of Northern Irish hotels used to house migrants is officially revealed by The Home Office

DUPMLAs