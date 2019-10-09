DUP’s Jim Shannon breaks down during baby loss debate at Parliament

DUP MP Jim Shannon broke down in tears during a debate in Westminster on baby loss as he read the words of a bereaved mother in the House of Commons.

The Strangford MP was calling for more action from the government to “recognise and support those who suffer from a miscarriage”.

He became visibly upset as he read from a letter from a mother who had lost her baby, before an intervention from Independent Group for Change MP Anna Soubry

Mr Shannon said: “we must do more to support those who suffer from a miscarriage. A pamphlet in a cold, sterile procedure room is not enough.

“I read a little quote about such today. This lady said: ‘I carried you for every second of your life and I will love you for every second of mine, until your mummy and daddy can hold you.”

At this point, Mr Shannon became upset and Anna Soubry MP intervened.

“Would the honourable gentleman agree that it is very important and powerful for people to be able to stand up in this place and talk with the experience and big heart that his is doing,” Ms Soubry asked.

Mr Shannon continued: “I’d like to thank the honourable lady for that intervention. Just to quote those words again. ‘I carried you for every second of your life and I will love you for every second of mine. Let sweet Jesus hold you until mummy and daddy can hold you’.

“’You have just reached heaven before I do.’”

Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing said: “I thank the honourable gentleman for his excellent speech and the whole chamber agrees with every word that he’s just said, and appreciates the way in which he said it.”