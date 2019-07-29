DUP's Sammy Wilson sends Twitter into meltdown with Simon Coveney tweet

DUP MP for East Antrim, Sammy Wilson, sent Twitter into a meltdown over the weekend when he appeared to question Tánaiste, Simon Coveney, for hosting a press conference in Stormont.

On Friday, Mr. Coveney travelled to Stormont to meet with the newly installed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith MP.

It was during the visit that Mr. Coveney spoke to the media and described comments concerning Brexit made by new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as "worrying".

"He [Boris Johnson] seems to have made a deliberate decision to set Britain on a collision course with the European Union and with Ireland in relation to the Brexit negotiations, and I think only he can answer the question as to why he is doing that," said Mr. Coveney.

"It’s been made very clear [by Irish and E.U. leaders] that the approach that the British prime minster seems to now be taking is not going to be the basis of an agreement and that’s worrying for everybody.

"From a Brexit negotiating perspective it was a very bad day yesterday and we’ll have to see if that message coming from London changes in the weeks ahead," he added.

DUP MP for East Antrim, Sammy Wilson (left) and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney.

On hearing Mr. Coveney's comments, DUP MP, Sammy Wilson, accused the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister of an "attack" on Mr. Johnson.

"I will be enquiring as to who gave the Irish Foreign Minister access and permission to use Parliament Buildings for a press conference to attack the UK Prime Minister," tweeted Mr. Wilson.

"If courtesies are going to be disrespected, then the matter will have to be carefully looked at," he added.

Mr. Wilson's Tweet was seized upon by people who agreed with him and by others who did not.

One of the people who insisted on challenging Mr. Wilson over the content of his tweet was SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, who said "Wise up, Sammy" and Alliance Party leader, Naomi Long who suggested Mr. Wilson should "catch himself on".

Former UUP MP and now member of the House of Lords, Lord John Kilclooney appeared to express support for Mr. Wilson's tweet.

"About time the DUP stopped the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Ireland having free access to Parliament Buildings Stormont," said Lord Kilclooney.

Labour peer, Lord Adonis, replied to Mr. Wilson's tweet describing him as "the Nadine Dorries of the DUP".

At the time of publishing this article, Mr. Wilson's tweet had been retweeted more than 1,400 times, received almost 5,500 likes and more than 1,400 people replied directly.