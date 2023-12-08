The DUP have described the government’s approach to resolving issues around the Windsor Framework and Stormont funding as a “total failure”. Gavin Robinson also said he believes a deal is no closer than before news broke of an all-party meeting on Stormont finances to be held next week.

The DUP's deputy leader Gavin Robinson says there has been a total failure by the government to address concerns about the Windsor Framework. Photo: PressEye

Asked by the BBC’s Joel Taggart whether the talks indicated a narrowing of the gap between his party and the government, the DUP’s deputy leader said if all the issues the party had raised with the government were met – sustainable devolution still couldn’t happen because of Stormont’s finances.

Mr Robinson said he put no store in the Secretary of State’s comments that talks were in their “final, final stages” and pointed to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s comments that the DUP would not be calendar led. “It is a matter for the government whether they are prepared to recognise the harm that the caused to Northern Ireland. Recognise the Windsor Framework was significant progress in that endeavour, but there is still more work to be done”. He said the government should “fundamentally change their approach and their interest in these issues”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The government know what is required. We have indicated to them very clearly the issues that need to be resolved to respect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market”, Mr Robinson said.

The East Belfast MP told the BBC that if the government value devolution they will “repair the harm that they have caused. They will build on the significant work of the Windsor Framework to get the job done. Because for me the prize in Northern Ireland is great. For our public services and our community more generally, the prize is great.”

He continued: “What we have seen over the last number of months is a total failure of the government to seize that opportunity on resolving the issues of the Windsor Framework – and failure to seize the opportunity to recognise that without a significant change to the way Northern Ireland is funded – our public services are going to falter”.