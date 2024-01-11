A government bill to stop public bodies from boycotting foreign countries as a form of political protest “restricts free expression” and undermines human rights according to the SDLP – but the DUP say there is a darker agenda from some pushing boycotts.

DUP MP for East Belfast Gavin Robinson has slammed the BDS movement - saying it is "focused on the Jewish people as much or more than it is on the state of Israel."

The legislation would ban public bodies like councils from refusing to invest in or procure services from foreign states – and is a response to local authorities supporting a campaign to boycott Israel over the Gaza war.

Councils – such as Derry City and Strabane – have formally backed the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) campaign for years.

DUP Deputy Leader Gavin Robinson said it is a sad indictment of UK society in the 21st Century that anti-BDS legislation is considered to be necessary.

The East Belfast MP said: “The BDS movement may present itself as legitimate, non-violent protest, but the language and actions used mean it has become inherently anti-Semitic. The BDS movement uses language like ‘settler colonist’ and ‘supremacists’ to refer to aspects of Israeli action or policy. Such actions and language mean the movement is focused on the Jewish people as much or more than it is on the state of Israel.

“BDS also carefully avoids referencing the fact that companies like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Microsoft have operations or research and development facilities in Israel. The movement cannot actually succeed on any kind of significant scale in stopping Israeli goods and commerce, but if it did then it would have a direct impact on mobile phone technology, ophthalmic care and a whole host of other areas.

"The BDS movement provides a convenient cover for those who don't simply wish to criticise the state of Israel, but for those who wish to demonise all Jewish and Israeli people."

The bill passed its latest stage in the House of Commons on Wednesday despite a rebellion by a small section of the moderate wing of the Conservative Party. It was brought forward by the levelling up secretary Michael Gove.

SDLP MPs voted against the Economic Activity of Public Bodies bill at its latest stage – arguing it would restrict the ability of councils to take positions of conscience on the behaviour of foreign governments and prevent them taking part in the ‘BDS’ campaign against Israel.