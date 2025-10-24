DUP secures signatures for bid to bring Sinn Fein minister's controversial Israel policy before the Executive

By David Thompson
Published 25th Oct 2025, 00:00 BST
DUP leader Gavin Robinson.placeholder image
DUP leader Gavin Robinson.
​A DUP petition to challenge the Sinn Fein economy minister’s controversial policy on arms sales and trade talks with Israel has received the necessary number of signatures, Gavin Robinson has said.

The party secured the backing of Ulster Unionist and TUV MLAs to reach the threshold for the matter to be considered by the Assembly Speaker.

​Caoimhe Archibald says Invest NI – which falls under her department – must “eliminate any risk” that public money is used to “support the manufacture of arms or components that are used for genocide”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The DUP leader has thanked all those MLAs from the UUP and TUV who supported the move, saying the 9,000 people employed by our Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space industries come from all backgrounds and traditions.

“The UK Government has made very clear that trade policy is a reserved matter, and the economy committee has also challenged the Minister as to whether she is acting within the competency of her department and in line with the ministerial code.

“It is bizarre to have an economy minister prepared to actively undermine our local economy. There appears no doubt this is motivated by a desire to pander to extreme anti-Israel elements.

“However, there is also a wider Sinn Fein hostility when we recall that Michelle O’Neill was ‘incredulous’ that missiles manufactured in Belfast were helping Ukraine defend itself against Putin’s invasion. The economy minister’s actions and rhetoric will not go unchallenged. Even if her actions have been little more than a stunt, decisions still need to be brought before the Executive.”

Related topics:Sinn FeinMLAsIsraelDUPInvest NICaoimhe Archibald
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice