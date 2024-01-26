The DUP's deputy leader Gavin Robinson wants to address a citizenship issue not dealt with in the Good Friday Agreement.

Former DUP MLA Lord Hay, who was born in Donegal, has previously refused to take a ‘Life in the UK’ test to obtain British citizenship as he lived his whole life in the UK – saying the Home Office approach was discriminatory.

On Friday, a bill to extend rights to those born in the Republic after 1948 passed its second reading in the House of Commons.

The legislation was brought by the party’s deputy leader Gavin Robinson.

The East Belfast MP said: “The Belfast Agreement sought to address issues of identity. Whilst it was accepted and acknowledged that Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom was constitutionally settled, those with a competing aspiration could not only avail of Irish identity, the Republic of Ireland government afforded them the opportunity to attain Irish Citizenship. Some hold that citizenship singularly, whilst others happily enjoy dual citizenship of both the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

“What was not settled however was reciprocation in the other direction.

“Our history and relationship is inter-twinned and this Bill seeks to provide the final piece of that relational jigsaw. Anyone born in the Republic of Ireland but who lives within the United Kingdom and satisfies the residency test should be able to avail of UK Citizenship”.

Referring to Lord Hay’s case, the DUP deputy leader told MPs: “He was born in Donegal yet has lived for the overwhelming majority of his life in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. He served on his local council from 1981. He was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 1998 and served as the Speaker of the Assembly from 2007 to 2014. That year, he was elevated to the House of Lords and to this day, remains a Peer of this Realm and legislator in our Parliament. Yet he isn’t a British Citizen.