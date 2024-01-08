DUP: Sinn Fein need to clarify whether they would grant Omagh inquiry in the Republic
Sinn Fein have said they would prefer an “all Ireland” inquiry into the terror attack, in which 29 people and two unborn babies were murdered.
Speaking to Good Morning Ulster, Conor Murphy MLA described the deaths as murder – and said Sinn Fein would support Omagh victims families in pursuing “any option that they can in terms of trying to secure truth and justice”.
However, he would not be drawn on whether Sinn Fein would initiate a public inquiry if it was in power in Dublin – stating his view that it should have been an all-Ireland inquiry to begin with.
The DUP’s Legacy spokesperson Emma Little-Pengelly said Sinn Fein should “give clarity on its position about a Republic of Ireland Inquiry into the Omagh Bomb. Conor Murphy seemed to be throwing dust in the air on this issue on Radio Ulster by calling for an all-Ireland inquiry. The Omagh victims deserve clarity from Sinn Fein.”
The Lagan Valley MLA said the Republic of Ireland’s criticism of the UK Government’s approach to legacy issues “rings hollow” when the same Irish Government refuses to hold a Public Inquiry into the Omagh Bomb atrocity. She continued: “The High Court was clear on the need for an Omagh Bomb Public Inquiry in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, yet Irish Ministers have refused to hold an Inquiry.
“It is shameless and incredible that Dublin, where there has been an effective cessation to Troubles related cases since 1998, feels able to criticise the UK government despite its own abysmal record”.
Last year, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane – speaking about the UK inquiry – told the Irish broadcaster Newstalk that it is “of huge importance, not just for the families, but for wider society, that all of these allegations are interrogated and examined”.
The News Letter asked Sinn Fein if – in the event that the party is in government in the Republic after the next election – it would commit to an inquiry into the Omagh bomb. We are awaiting a response.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.