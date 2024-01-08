The DUP say Sinn Fein need to give clarity to Omagh bomb relatives after the party sidestepped questions about whether it would support an inquiry in the Republic as well as the current UK probe.

Emma Little-Pengelly says Sinn Fein need to provide clarity to Omagh relatives about their intentions on an inquiry. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Sinn Fein have said they would prefer an “all Ireland” inquiry into the terror attack, in which 29 people and two unborn babies were murdered.

Speaking to Good Morning Ulster, Conor Murphy MLA described the deaths as murder – and said Sinn Fein would support Omagh victims families in pursuing “any option that they can in terms of trying to secure truth and justice”.

However, he would not be drawn on whether Sinn Fein would initiate a public inquiry if it was in power in Dublin – stating his view that it should have been an all-Ireland inquiry to begin with.

Relatives of those murdered in the Omagh bomb gather at the scene of the atrocity on the town's Market Street to mark the 25th anniversary of the Real IRA attack in August 1998. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast

The DUP’s Legacy spokesperson Emma Little-Pengelly said Sinn Fein should “give clarity on its position about a Republic of Ireland Inquiry into the Omagh Bomb. Conor Murphy seemed to be throwing dust in the air on this issue on Radio Ulster by calling for an all-Ireland inquiry. The Omagh victims deserve clarity from Sinn Fein.”

The Lagan Valley MLA said the Republic of Ireland’s criticism of the UK Government’s approach to legacy issues “rings hollow” when the same Irish Government refuses to hold a Public Inquiry into the Omagh Bomb atrocity. She continued: “The High Court was clear on the need for an Omagh Bomb Public Inquiry in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, yet Irish Ministers have refused to hold an Inquiry.

“It is shameless and incredible that Dublin, where there has been an effective cessation to Troubles related cases since 1998, feels able to criticise the UK government despite its own abysmal record”.

Last year, Sinn Fein MP John Finucane – speaking about the UK inquiry – told the Irish broadcaster Newstalk that it is “of huge importance, not just for the families, but for wider society, that all of these allegations are interrogated and examined”.