DUP, Sinn Féin, SDLP, UUP and Alliance ask for MLA pay increase to be 'immediately deferred'

The five party leaders, from clockwise, Arlene Foster (DUP), Michelle O'Neill (Sinn Fein), Steve Aiken (UUP), Naomi Long (Alliance) and Colum Eastwood (SDLP).
The leaders of the five main political parties in Northern Ireland have requested a proposed pay increase for MLAs be "immediately deferred".

The leaders of DUP, Sinn Féin, SDLP, UUP and Alliance were forced into making a joint statement after news emerged that MLAs stood to earn an extra £1,000.

The proposed pay increase was set by the Independent Financial Review Panel (IFRP) following a 2016 report.

“The announcement yesterday of a proposed pay rise for MLAs came as a surprise to all parties," said all five leaders.

"We share the broad public dismay at this development, only a matter of days after the Assembly and institutions have been fully restored.

“We have had a range of concerns over time around recommendations emerging from the Independent Financial Review Panel."

The leaders added: “We are jointly asking the Assembly Commission that any pay proposal is immediately deferred until the work of the Financial Review Panel has been comprehensively reviewed, and a new panel has the opportunity to consider this matter again and produce a fresh determination.

“We recognise that a number of MLAs and parties have indicated if the proposed pay increase cannot be halted, they will donate any additional sum to local causes and charities."