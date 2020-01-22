DUP, Sinn Féin, SDLP, UUP and Alliance ask for MLA pay increase to be 'immediately deferred'

The leaders of the five main political parties in Northern Ireland have requested a proposed pay increase for MLAs be "immediately deferred".

The leaders of DUP, Sinn Féin, SDLP, UUP and Alliance were forced into making a joint statement after news emerged that MLAs stood to earn an extra £1,000.

The proposed pay increase was set by the Independent Financial Review Panel (IFRP) following a 2016 report.

“The announcement yesterday of a proposed pay rise for MLAs came as a surprise to all parties," said all five leaders.

"We share the broad public dismay at this development, only a matter of days after the Assembly and institutions have been fully restored.

“We have had a range of concerns over time around recommendations emerging from the Independent Financial Review Panel."

The leaders added: “We are jointly asking the Assembly Commission that any pay proposal is immediately deferred until the work of the Financial Review Panel has been comprehensively reviewed, and a new panel has the opportunity to consider this matter again and produce a fresh determination.

“We recognise that a number of MLAs and parties have indicated if the proposed pay increase cannot be halted, they will donate any additional sum to local causes and charities."