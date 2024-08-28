DUP slams winter fuel payment cut - but warns parity necessary to avoid 'significant financial implications'

Northern Ireland is more reliant on home heating oil than anywhere else in the UK, leaving households facing large single payments to heat their homes during winter. Many people used winter fuel payments to fill their tanks.

The DUP has slammed the government’s decision to remove winter fuel payments for pensioners not in receipt of pension credit – but warned that not maintaining parity on benefits across the UK “carries significant financial implications”.

The Prime Minister recently announced plans to scrap universal winter fuel payments – arguing that the move was necessary to fix a £20billion “black hole” in the nation’s finances. While welfare payments such as this are devolved to Northern Ireland, in practice Stormont normally mirrors what happens in Great Britain. To do otherwise would have huge implications for the Stormont budget.

If this sounds all sounds familiar, it’s because Stormont has been here before – and last time it sparked a political crisis between the DUP and Sinn Fein, with every likelihood another row could be on the horizon unless Sinn Fein radically changes its stance.

When David Cameron’s government reformed the welfare system to introduce Universal Credit and a number of other changes including the so-called ‘bedroom tax’, Sinn Fein and SDLP opposition led to a political stalemate and the Executive being fined by Treasury.

If Stormont wants to keep winter fuel payments as they are, the executive will have to find the money from somewhere else in its budget.

A DUP spokesperson told the News Letter: “The decision by the Labour Government to remove winter fuel payments punishes people across the United Kingdom and stands in contrast to their pre-election promises.

“Parity across the United Kingdom on benefit levels is not just an important principle but carries significant financial implications. It is an issue that will be decided upon by the Northern Ireland Executive, mindful of the financial constraints imposed by the budget.”

Sinn Fein did not respond when asked for its position and whether it would ensure all pensioners here can continue to avail of the payments.

The Ulster Unionist Party’s Andy Allen has written to the Prime Minister on the issue – which he says “places the Northern Ireland Executive in a difficult position”.

The East Belfast MLA said: “They must either maintain parity with England and Wales or find tens of millions of pounds to preserve the current universal approach to winter fuel payments in Northern Ireland, all within an already challenging budget environment.

“There are those who would argue that the universal distribution of the Winter Fuel Payment is unsustainable, as it has been provided to individuals who may not need it. However, the approach announced by the Chancellor, now set to be implemented in England and Wales, risks leaving many pensioner households—who rely on this payment to keep their homes warm—facing significant hardship”.

He encouraged households to seek professional advice on their eligibility for Pension Credit, “especially since the Government is now using it as the main qualifying criteria for the Winter Fuel Payment in the UK and potentially Northern Ireland”.

TUV leader Jim Allister MP said: “This decision by the Labour Government is both a breach of promise and a punitive assault on senior citizens, many of whom are far from rich though not qualifying for pension credit.

“I will be opposing this measure when the opportunity comes in the Commons and will be urging the Government to find reverse gear and keep its promises to the people.”

While benefits are administered by Gordon Lyons’s communities department, any policy would require executive support.

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan has written to the DUP minister urging clarity on what will happen here. The Foyle MLA said: “Individuals who receive the full state pension worth £220.20 per week won’t qualify for Pension Credit and therefore, under these changes won’t be entitled to a winter fuel payment. It’s ludicrous that a household entitled to a meagre yearly income of £11,450.50 isn’t deemed worthy of support. Many pensioners are already struggling to make ends meet, forced to choose between heating and other necessities and that’s with the winter fuel payment.

“For too long pensioners have been treated with flagrant disregard by government, left without the support and dignity they deserve to enjoy their golden years in relative comfort. They shouldn’t be facing a battle to keep their homes warm and food on the table”.

He added that any move to cut the payment in Northern Ireland “will have a disproportionate impact”, saying it “will hit harder for pensioners living in areas of high deprivation, like Derry and Strabane. Recent Communities Ministers here have displayed a reluctance to deviate from parity with the Department for Work and Pensions around this payment. That said, I’ve written to Minister Lyons seeking further clarity. It’s clear a separate approach to the winter fuel payment is required in Northern Ireland.”