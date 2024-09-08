Sports minister Gordon Lyons attended a GAA event at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP man had last month faced criticism after BBC NI reported he had still to attend a GAA fixture after having been appointed minister for communities in February.

On Saturday, Mr Lyons attended the Ulster GAA Games For All Festival at Kickham’s GAC in Randalstown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A department statement said that, as well as meeting GAA officials, the minister saw the games in action and “took the opportunity to cheer on those taking part”.

Sports Minister Gordon Lyons, right, with Ulster GAA secretary Ciaran McLaughlin, left, Co Armagh captain Aidan Forker

The Festival featured 300+ participants, alongside 160+ coaches from representing clubs, taking part in a range of activities which embraced participants of all abilities.

Speaking after the event, Mr Lyons said: “I always welcome the opportunity to see people of all ages and abilities coming together in sport – and doing so in a way which is inclusive and accessible.