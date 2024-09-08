DUP sports minister Gordon Lyons attends Ulster GAA Games For All Festival in Randalstown
The DUP man had last month faced criticism after BBC NI reported he had still to attend a GAA fixture after having been appointed minister for communities in February.
On Saturday, Mr Lyons attended the Ulster GAA Games For All Festival at Kickham’s GAC in Randalstown.
A department statement said that, as well as meeting GAA officials, the minister saw the games in action and “took the opportunity to cheer on those taking part”.
The Festival featured 300+ participants, alongside 160+ coaches from representing clubs, taking part in a range of activities which embraced participants of all abilities.
Speaking after the event, Mr Lyons said: “I always welcome the opportunity to see people of all ages and abilities coming together in sport – and doing so in a way which is inclusive and accessible.
"Being active contributes significantly to better physical and mental health. I commend the many organisations who work to encourage and support participation, and applaud all those involved in today’s event.”
