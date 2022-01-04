DUP ‘still not accepting its responsibility for protocol’ says Empey
Ulster Unionist peer Lord Empey has strongly reiterated his belief that the DUP “still hasn’t faced up to the reality of their own actions in bringing the protocol into existence”.
He once again pointed to the fact that on October 2 2019 (when the government published its plans for “the creation of an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland”) Arlene Foster had responded by saying that “I think this is a sensible way forward, and it is a serious way forward”.
Sir Reg said yesterday that from October 2 to October 17, 2019, the UUP had “pointed out the dangers and issued 35 statements” on the subject.
Meanwhile, he contrasted this with what he sees as a failure by the DUP to pull the plug on its alliance with the Tory Party, or take any meaningful anti-protocol actions at the time.
Sir Reg concluded: “All this proves that the DUP, as enthusiastic Brexiteers, didn’t think things through, didn’t take account of the multiple warnings that were flagged up at the time and didn’t succeed in securing the Union, but have presided over its weakening.”