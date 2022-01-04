DUP ‘still not accepting its responsibility for protocol’ says Empey

Lord Reg Empey

He once again pointed to the fact that on October 2 2019 (when the government published its plans for “the creation of an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland”) Arlene Foster had responded by saying that “I think this is a sensible way forward, and it is a serious way forward”.

Sir Reg said yesterday that from October 2 to October 17, 2019, the UUP had “pointed out the dangers and issued 35 statements” on the subject.

Meanwhile, he contrasted this with what he sees as a failure by the DUP to pull the plug on its alliance with the Tory Party, or take any meaningful anti-protocol actions at the time.