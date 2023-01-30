​DUP stresses need for unionist unity in response to latest LucidTalk polling

Jonathan Buckley

The poll in question was done by the firm LucidTalk, and showed the DUP trailing behind Sinn Fein.

Specifically, the poll asked: “If a NI Assembly Election was held tomorrow which political party would you vote for as first preference?”

The results shows 31% of respondents said Sinn Fein (down from the last poll in November by 1%), 25% said DUP (down 2%), and 15% Alliance (unchanged).

TUV leader Jim Allister Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

In terms of the smaller parties, the results showed: UUP, 10% (up 1%); SDLP, 7% (unchan ged); TUV, 7% (up 2%); Greens, 1% (down 1%); Aontu, 2% (up 1%); and People Before Profit, 1% (unchanged).

The Belfast Telegraph, which published the results, touted them as a big victory for the TUV, placing Jim Allister’s party level with the SDLP.

Asked for the DUP’s views on the poll, it issued a statement from Jonathan Buckley MLA which said: “We note the poll results are all within the margin of error.

"Unionism of all shades is working together in opposing the Protocol. We want to see greater cooperation within unionism.

"There will be no restoration of devolution until the Protocol is replaced with arrangements that unionists can support.”

Meanwhile, the TUV issued a statement which said: “Obviously the only poll which really counts is on election day so we won’t be getting carried away with these results.

"That said, the figures do chime with the mood we are picking up within the Unionist community.

"People appreciate the clear and consistent leadership which TUV has provided during this time when the Union is threatened.

"Grassroots Unionists also recognise that it is only TUV pressure and the threat posed by us at the ballot box which keeps others honest.”

The News Letter has reported many times on LucidTalk’s polling methods.

The firm is essentially the only private company doing regular political polling in the Province.

It relies on a pool of online volunteers to answers questions, rather than doing its surveys face-to-face or by phone using a randomised selection of respondents.