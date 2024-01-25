Sir Jeffrey Donaldson threat: DUP say details "have been reported to the PSNI and we trust those responsible will be held accountable for their actions. There is no place for the threat of violence in democratic politics”

Sir Jeffrey told MPs yesterday: “I’m proud of the service that I have given, unlike some others, to my country when I put on the uniform of the Ulster Defence Regiment to protect everyone in the community from terrorism and violence.

“And yet today, because of the stirring up that is going on, I was threatened, threatened by those who never put on a uniform, by those who haven’t served our country.”

He added: “They are threatening people like me, who’s working day and night to try and find solutions and to move Northern Ireland forward on a basis that the vast majority of people can support.

“Well I would just say this to those who stir up, and those who threaten: the provisional IRA attacked me in the past and it didn’t deflect me from the task that I have, and my colleagues have, to do our job and to get the best that we can for Northern Ireland.”